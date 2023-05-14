VOICES: This Mother’s Day, help break the taboo around motherhood and mental health

Add to these pressures the very real threat of violence towards mothers. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. A 2019 study revealed that homicide is a leading cause of death during pregnancy in the United States. Many mothers have to make a choice between poverty and violence since, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation reports, single mothers are five times more likely to live in poverty.

All of this can make motherhood look more like a life sentence than a joyous endeavor. Our society celebrates the idea of motherhood without providing the services, support, studies, and care that mothers actually need. So, mothers often suffer in silence.

I feel like I should add the obligatory paragraph about how rewarding motherhood has been for me personally. Yes, motherhood has its rewards, and it shouldn’t require women to endure significant suffering. I gave everything that I was capable of giving to my children and I ended up suicidal, and then, scorned for leaving them in order to get help.

We, your mothers, deserve better.

Bridget Flaherty is a motivational speaker, the founder of LORE Storytelling, the co-host of Tears, Tides, and Transformation, and the author of Be the Journey: 365 Daily Reflections. For more, check out bridget-flaherty.com.