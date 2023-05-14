VOICES: Creating balance is a challenge for “mompreneurs”

I started my own fashion boutique nearly 9 years ago. That means my business, JaeLuxe, is one of the 12.3 million women-owned small businesses in the United States. Over that time, I’ve learned firsthand how vulnerable small businesses are to changing economic conditions and how flexible small business owners have to be in order to stay successful. At the same time, I’ve learned that being a small business owner means creating a community – a skill every mom understands the importance of. My customers and partners have gotten to know me and my family, just as we’ve gotten to know theirs.

The pandemic was a particularly difficult time for working moms. Many stepped away from work to care for family full time. For mompreneurs, this was not an option. At JaeLuxe, we had to make a significant pivot to focus primarily on E-commerce. Thanks to Facebook and Instagram, we were able to keep our community engaged and our business successful. Still today, even as our store is again vibrant with activity, our efforts on social are a large component of our business strategy.