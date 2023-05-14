VOICES: The magic of perinatal care should be available to all

Sometimes I feel privileged because I had the opportunity to experience the magic of a doula.

But it’s not a privilege — it’s a necessity.

According to the CDC, maternal mortality rates for Black women are 2.9 times higher than other groups of women. When you aren’t intentional and gloss over those stats, they are just numbers. But when you have an experience that shows why those numbers exist, you want to make sure that everyone understands just how important a third-party is for Black mothers during labor.

Fortunately, there has been a local and county push for support and care for Black and Brown mothers during their perinatal experience. Groups like Lattation, Milk Mama’s, and Tribe provide support through their experience and passion for this work. TRIBE, a cooperative in Dayton, is led by a group of 20-plus women (including Tiffany) that specialize in different perinatal professions.

From doula services to yoga, breastfeeding support, and other services, mothers are put at the forefront of care because these women truly value their lives and experiences. They value the magic of motherhood.

Celebrate Mother’s Day by supporting maternal care of mothers everywhere and by advocating for policies that provide additional support to mothers of color — regardless of income. Every mother deserves to have a magical experience when beginning their journey.

Te’Jal Cartwright is a media personality whose goal is to build community and bring healing through truth and transparency.