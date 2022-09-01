VOICES: To diversify STEM fields, remove barriers to students

However, one thing that persisted across all the science spaces where I volunteered: I was often one of very few students of color. Despite my passion for my projects, it always seemed that I was working much harder than my peers in or to be seen or heard. I worked with scientists who would didn’t look me in the eye and worked in environments where microaggressions ran rampant and unchecked, as my voice and concerns were silenced.

This led me to advocate to create the change I wanted to see in these communities. I gained leadership positions in order to create programming that would increase the diversity of students in our programs. I am also one of the co-founders of Amplify Chicago, which creates opportunities specifically geared toward underserved regions in Chicago, exposing them to the wealth of knowledge and opportunity that science institutions offer. I became a leader on different science projects and helped campaign for diversity in STEM and medicine nationally, by supporting teens across the country with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine’s Disney Dreamers Academy.