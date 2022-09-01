VOICES: To diversify STEM fields, remove barriers to students

My journey into exploring the world of science started with museums. As a Chicago native, I was spoiled by the vast array of science institutions in the city and the vast program offerings they had. From astronomy to natural history, you could learn how to code remotely operated vehicles, or research lichens in a lab – all within a walk down a street. To satisfy my interest, I set out to volunteer, intern, and research across the range of Chicago area museums. I worked at five of the city’s largest institutions to explore career opportunities and my own inner curiosity. These positions allowed me to hone my interest in research, build leadership skills, and gain real-world experiences that will inform my career trajectory.
However, one thing that persisted across all the science spaces where I volunteered: I was often one of very few students of color. Despite my passion for my projects, it always seemed that I was working much harder than my peers in or to be seen or heard. I worked with scientists who would didn’t look me in the eye and worked in environments where microaggressions ran rampant and unchecked, as my voice and concerns were silenced.
This led me to advocate to create the change I wanted to see in these communities. I gained leadership positions in order to create programming that would increase the diversity of students in our programs. I am also one of the co-founders of Amplify Chicago, which creates opportunities specifically geared toward underserved regions in Chicago, exposing them to the wealth of knowledge and opportunity that science institutions offer. I became a leader on different science projects and helped campaign for diversity in STEM and medicine nationally, by supporting teens across the country with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine’s Disney Dreamers Academy.
I went on to share my experiences in science as a young black woman with the Malala Fund, and have since worked with them on an anthology book released by Harper Collins as one of 25 trailblazers featured in Dare to Learn: The Power of an Educated Girl, where I shared about my journey thus far.
I would like to thank Chegg.org and the Varkey Foundation for naming me a top 50 finalist for the Global Student Prize, and providing me with this amazing platform. As a member of the Chegg.org Global Changemaker Community, I hope to continue advocating for young girls and people of color to pursue STEM and health professions, to close the opportunity gap and expand the horizons of youth globally.
There are so many opportunities to learn and engage in different STEM careers. However, it is through the systematic structures in place that many students of color and low-income backgrounds are not able to equally partake in these opportunities. We all know it is crucial to diversify STEM fields. This can only be achieved through proper investment and care for communities.
We must think about the barriers that students face, such as those linked to finances, transport, or exposure. It is not enough to create programs and desire diverse participants if institutions do not provide the resources to support them in their journeys and make them feel respected. It is my goal that universities, community organizations, and other learning and research institutions target youth to both motivate and inspire students to pursue fields in medicine, engineering, technology, and science at large, to open up access to opportunities that have historically been shut for many.
Tabitha Willis is an Ohio State University graduate and a top 50 finalist for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize.
