VOICES: Transform Dayton’s public safety system to support racial and disability justice

The status quo is not an option. Communities around the country have been hosting important conversations about public safety and piloting alternative response models that incorporate other disciplines like social work, paramedicine and peer support into first response (for example, a social worker responding to reports of unhoused people loitering, or a paramedic responding to an overdose situation). These reimaginings of public safety are critical. It is time to radically rethink the connection between policing and public safety. We need to fund systems that support survival and healing. We need to reconsider the enforcement of “crime” that does not involve harm (for instance, traffic violations). And of course, investing in vital housing, mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness programs goes a long way toward making people and communities safer and healthier.

These are the types of conversations we should be having if we are serious about ending police violence in America. Dayton leaders must listen to those directly impacted on reconciliation, accountability and how to prevent this from happening again. That includes Mr. Owensby, his family, other victims of police violence, and the broader community who have been fighting for racial and disability justice for years.

Until a major shift happens in how we prevent police violence in America, it is only a matter of time before the next traffic stop by Dayton Police adds a new name to the growing list of tragic hashtags.

Ryan Ivory is a licensed social worker, a board member for NASW Ohio, and active with the Montgomery County Jail Coalition.

Joel R. Pruce is associate professor of human rights studies at the University of Dayton and also active with the Montgomery County Jail Coalition.

Kevin Truitt is the Legal Advocacy Director at Disability Rights Ohio.