VOICES: Untapped workforce could be the answer many employers seek

By hiring people with developmental disabilities, you’ll also gain workers who have an entire community of support. The Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities has an Employment Navigation department dedicated to helping people find and keep jobs. Similar departments can be found in most counties throughout Ohio including Green, Montgomery, and Clark Counties.

Keeping in mind that customers with disabilities and their families, friends, and associates represent a trillion-dollar market segment, it’s easy to see why this is a community you want to have rallied behind your business.

In Butler County, we have many great employers, among them, Kroger, Miami University, Thyssenkrupp Bilstein, and Premier Health, just to name a few. I encourage you to follow their lead and consider tapping this incredible resource. If you want to learn more, visit our website at www.butlerdd.org/professionals or email info@butlerdd.org.

Lisa Guliano is superintendent of the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides services and supports to over 3,700 Butler County residents so they can successfully live, work, and learn in the community. Supports and services are available life-long through partner agencies or directly provided by the Board. The Board’s primary source of funding is from property tax levies collected annually and the Board was last on the ballot in 2004.