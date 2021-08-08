Voices: Use science, personal responsibility when returning to in-person learning amid the pandemic

In support of school district policies that will allow them to remain open for business, the American Academy of Pediatrics in its recent statement advocated for plans that focus on keeping students safe and physically present in school. To do that, school and public health officials must work collaboratively to keep up with the continually emerging science about the pandemic, then use that information to make decisions that are void of political influence and focused on mitigating as much risk as possible.

We learned last winter that we can effectively lower transmission of respiratory illnesses from person-to-person. By frequently washing hands, keeping physical distance from one another and properly wearing masks, we had fewer sniffles, sore throats and, for the first time in my almost 30 year career, my office wasn’t overrun by influenza or other school yard illnesses last winter.

There’s plenty of discussion about the impact of the Delta variant, vaccines, mask mandates and more, but this is what we know.

On July 30, more than 18 months into this pandemic, the state of Florida set a single day record for new infections and in June, 98% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in unvaccinated people. Current science shows the Delta variant can be spread almost as easy as chickenpox.

As we filter through the news and the noise, expect an ongoing evolution of the scientific understanding of the pandemic, changes in recommendation but a continued focus on what we can do.

We can make decisions driven by personal responsibility to look out for our own health and others in our communities. Everyone eligible can get vaccinated to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19. We can send our students to school masked to protect the unvaccinated.

We can be supportive of policies that are developed and adapted considering the level of COVID-19 transmission, test positivity and vaccination rates in the community, understanding that differences may exist between urban, suburban and rural districts. We can trust that these policies will be designed to protect students, teachers and staff and keep in person learning as safe as possible.

Dr. Alonzo Patterson, a Dayton native, has spent his nearly 30 year career serving children throughout the city as a general pediatrician.