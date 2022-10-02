VOICES: Vote like it’s 1864

The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, Courts of Appeal and state Supreme Court positions are on the ballot. Trial judges make the rule of law work. Check out the candidate websites and look for experience. The rules of procedure and evidence matter.

There were 13 cases of possible voter fraud in the 2020 November election out of 6 million Ohio voters. Voter suppression is a national and local issue. House Bill 387 and 294 will make it harder for Ohioans to vote. Why reduce or eliminate the number of drop boxes? Why send poll watchers with guns? Casting doubt on the integrity of the system and ultimately the right to vote chips away at voters’ trust in a system that is already precariously low. There are forces in the United States who would very much prefer we not have fair and representative elections at all.

Although James Madison and his colleagues made no guarantee of the right to vote in the Constitution, Madison said plainly in the Federalist papers that it is not a democracy, a republic, without majority rule.

Elections are a referendum on the state of American democracy. All elections are local and have national effects. Vote because it matters. November 8, 2022, is looking a lot like November 8, 1864.