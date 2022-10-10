VOICES: We can be #DaytonStrong for others in their time of need

The Dayton area is no stranger to the long and difficult road to recovery that follows a natural disaster. The damage from the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes is still plain to see in many communities that were directly in the storm’s path. Efforts are still underway to replace trees, assist homeowners who suffered losses and to restore natural areas that were leveled by the tornadoes.

How can our community give back to others who have recently experienced similar hardship? Hear from two perspectives in Ideas & Voices on how you can make a difference in the lives of those still reeling from tragedy.