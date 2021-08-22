VOICES: Why Warren County is the third fastest growing county in Ohio

The potential reach of a one-day drivetime expands to roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population. The county’s favorable location and inviting economic environment motivate companies to risk their capital in this corner of Southwest Ohio. The investments of a variety of businesses drive job creation in diverse industries, giving employment opportunities for individuals across a vast spectrum of professional skill sets.

Currently there are more than 6,591 businesses in Warren County, employing 105,079 individuals. A leading example can be found in the county’s strong tourism sector, which is responsible for more than $1 billion in annual economic impact. As “Ohio’s Largest Playground,” Warren County welcomes over 12 million visitors annually and last reports show 12,848 jobs supported by tourism.

The presence of a strong business sector also leads to a diversified tax base. This, paired with the local governing body’s commitment to smart fiscal policy, supports continued economic growth, and leads to a low tax burden on residents. Making sound financial decisions on behalf of the taxpayer, that look out for their interests and invest in what matters most, is the standard set by the county’s elected officials.

Consistently spending less than anticipated is a hallmark of Warren County’s financial position. The county’s cash balance to operating revenue is reported at 96.2%, and the county maintains the Aaa credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service. The condition of Warren County’s fiscal health does not happen by accident, and is the result of a longstanding conservative approach to finance.

Situated alongside the vibrant economic landscape of Warren County are safe and established communities, four of which made the top 20 for Safest Cities in Ohio, as well as a robust and quality housing market. Residents have access to excellent services in public safety, health and education. There is a strong local police, fire and emergency medical response presence in all districts.

Specialized healthcare is no more than 30 minutes away from any point in the county, due again to easily accessible interstate systems. Education opportunities are outstanding in the private, public and vocational spheres, all known for achieving a high student graduation rate. These each build upon one another, giving a clearer picture of Warren County’s appeal.

Add to this leadership committed to maintaining what works, and finding solutions to what can be better, Warren County will continue to see vibrant growth and remain an attractive place to work, live and raise a family.

Candace Miller is an aide to the Warren County Board of Commissioners