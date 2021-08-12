U.S. Census to release 2020 local population totals today

The U.S. Census Bureau today will release detailed population data on Ohio’s cities and counties, showing how much their population grew or shrank in the past decade.
That information will guide legislative redistricting, and can affect how much federal funding local governments get.
The state’s total population in 2020 was 11.8 million, according to census data released in April. Ohio grew in the past decade, but not as fast as the rest of the country — meaning Ohio will lose one of its current 16 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The latest data release breaks down Ohio’s population changes by race, ethnicity and select housing characteristics, showing populations by total and by voting age, down to individual census blocks — the smallest unit measured, bounded by physical features and legal lines.
This story will be updated as the local numbers are released and analyzed today.