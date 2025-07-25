Where can you go if you need assistance with government benefits, healthcare or other needs?

Ombudsman’s goal is to improve the lives of local citizens

Every week in the Dayton Daily News, the ombudsman’s column on the Ideas & Voices page brings awareness to issues that people in the community are dealing with in relation to government services, schools and nursing homes.

But what is The Ombudsman Office and how does it work?

“When you think about how much government touches our lives,” said Diane Welborn, who heads the office. “We all have social security numbers … government is all into our lives, and we need the services of government to function. It’s when they don’t, that people come to us.”

The number one unmet social driver of health for seniors is social isolation

Anyone needing assistance can call and make an appointment to speak with our counselors at (937) 281-6800.

Our patient data has shown that the number one unmet social driver of health for seniors is social isolation. Our team is working on a comprehensive list of community resources and developing more ways for seniors to stay connected. We often refer individuals to findhelp.org for additional assistance services.

Older adults can thrive with Dayton Metro Library’s resources

According to a recent article in Dayton Daily News, there are more older adult residents than there are children in 25 Ohio counties. In response to this trend, Dayton Metro Library (DML) is working closely with community partners to ensure its services remain responsive, inclusive, and empowering for our regions aging populations. With a wide range of offerings designed around accessibility, inclusion, and lifelong learning, DML serves as a vital hub for older adults seeking connection, convenience, and support.

