10 local shows to see during the holidays: ‘Elf in Concert,’ ‘Nutcracker,’ ‘Littlest Angel’ and more

Nov. 22-23, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Get into the holiday spirit by enjoying this heartwarming Will Ferrell holiday classic while the DPO performs John Debney’s original score live. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $12.50-$101.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Season’s Greetings: A Holiday Cabaret”

Dec. 4-8, Dayton Live

The fourth annual Season’s Greetings, starring Gina Handy and Philip Drennen with music direction by Deron Bell, promises unique arrangements of “Silver Bells, “This Christmas,” and “What Child Is This?” in addition to a sing-along of holiday favorites and a new holiday fashion theme. 7:30 p.m. nightly at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $18-$41. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors”

Dec. 6, Dayton Opera

Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson stages Gian Carlo Menotti’s timeless work concerning Amahl, a shepherd boy who lives with his mother, who is visited by three mysterious kings following a star to brings gifts to a very special child. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr choreographs. 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $6-$109. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“The Holly Jolly Variety Hour”

Dec. 6, Dayton Playhouse

Hosted by Brandon Shockney, outstanding last season in Actor’s Theatre Fairborn’s production of “Barefoot in the Park,” this one-night fundraiser features an assortment of holiday-themed acts, including songs, dance and comedy, performed by local talent. 8 p.m. Friday at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $15. daytonplayhouse.com.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy”

Dec. 8, Dayton Live

If you’re a fan of Monty Python, Mr. Bean or Dr. Seuss, you’re encouraged to check out the local premiere of London’s three-time Impresario Award-winning duo promising “an outrageously funny and brilliantly inventive show” that is “rich in wordplay, comic physicality and cleverly crafted interactive elements.” The story is about catastrophe striking James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party. 3 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $45-$76. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“A Frosty Night”

Dec. 11-22, Human Race Theatre Company

Human Race Theatre Artistic Director Emily N. Wells stages the world premiere of Mark Brown’s adults-only farce. Sharon, Frosty the Snowman’s wife, knows that he’s up to no good and follows his trail to the North Pole. Will she catch him in the act? 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 13-22, Dayton Ballet

The world premiere of Dayton Ballet’s presentation of this holiday classic, choreographed by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland, will bring new enchantment to Clara’s magical journey. The Dayton Philharmonic will once again perform Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $8-$108. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Credit: MICHAEL GREEN Credit: MICHAEL GREEN

“The Littlest Angel”

Dec. 14, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Back by popular demand, this DCDC favorite is an adaptation of Charles Tazewell’s endearing 1946 children’s story. Choreographed by DCDC Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle, this touching account of giving and humility accented with narration and traditional holiday tunes concerns a little angel whose mischievous ways captures the hearts of everyone around her and reveals the true spirit of giving. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the University of Dayton’s Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park Ave. $25. 937-228-3232 or dcdc.org.

“‘Twas: A Holiday Musical”

Dec. 19-22, Sinclair Community College

Written by local playwright, Patti Frankhouser Celek, “‘Twas” is based loosely on the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” This story features family pets left home alone on Christmas Eve. They discover that families celebrate the holiday season in many ways including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Las Posada, while emphasizing “kindness all year through.” Noon Thursday and Friday, 2, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair’s downtown Dayton campus, 401 W. Fourth St. Tickets are $8 and only available online at sinclair.edu/tickets.

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn”

Through Dec. 29, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

The local premiere of this tuneful showcase celebrating holidays from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July includes such Berlin classics as “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” “Cheek To Cheek,” and “White Christmas.” Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees and Thursday-Sunday evenings including Wednesdays in November and December and Saturday matinees in December at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.