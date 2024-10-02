12 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

The return of a globally acclaimed musical, a thought-provoking exhibition, family-friendly festivals, and a chance to support downtown Dayton businesses are among top events to keep on your radar.
1. “Hamilton”
When: Through Oct. 13; Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10; 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12; 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 12; 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13.
Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking 2015 Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop blockbuster is based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of flawed founding father Alexander Hamilton. The musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.
Cost: $47-$297
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
2. Chocolate Festival
When: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Details: The chocolate festival will have 60 vendors. You can expect traditional chocolate pieces, cakes, brownies and fudge to more unique fare such as chocolate covered jalapenos and chocolate covered crickets. There will also be art and craft vendors, nonprofit organizations and other businesses. Christian singer Russ Taff, who is known from his years with the Imperials and the Gaither Vocal Band, will perform at the festival and be a guest on the radio station’s “Kaleidoscope” shows that will be broadcasted and recorded from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Other local entertainment groups will perform as well.
Cost: Free
More info: faithandfriendsradio.com or the radio station’s Facebook page (@faithandfriends)
3. First Friday
When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4
Where: Throughout downtown Dayton
Details: A variety of dining, shopping and entertainment deals can be found at this monthly art hop which also includes live music.
Cost: Free
More info: downtowndayton.org
4. Yellow Springs Film Fest
When: Oct. 4-6; Screenings vary.
Where: Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St.; Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
Details: This festival returns for a second year of narrative features, short films, thought-provoking documentaries, and special guests in celebration of independent cinema. Headliners include “The Uninvited” written and directed by Nadia Conners, “Julia’s Stepping Stones,” Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Bognar’s documentary chronicling the influential career of his partner in film and love Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert, the world premiere of Leila Conners’ climate-centric film “Legion 44,” and “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai,” written and directed by Jim Jarmusch.
Cost: Film badge: $65; Other events: $10-$35
More info: ysfilmfest.com
5. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening
When: 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
Details: This full audience participation opportunity to watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will include a costume contest. You must be 17 or older to attend.
Cost: $25 and includes a prop bag.
More info: myplazatheatre.com
6. Dayton’s National Park celebrates centennial of Air Races
When: Saturday, Oct. 5
Where: Huffman Prairie along Hebble Creek Road, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Details: Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park will commemorate the centennial of the 1924 International Air Races. The public is invited to come together to build a toy building brick mosaic honoring the centennial. There will be two build sessions and each participant will assist with building a segment of the larger mosaic. The morning build session will begin at 9 a.m. and the afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. As the pieces come together, they will reveal a recreation of the 1924 Slipstream Monthly aviation magazine cover which advertised the Air Races. Once complete, this mosaic will be displayed in the Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center.
Cost: Free but reservations are required. Email Jacquelyn Strey at jacquelyn@brixilated.com to reserve your spot.
More info: nps.gov/daav
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
7. Mark Nizer 4D Theatre
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6
Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
Details: Enjoy a family-friendly show that will include juggling, comedy and lasers.
Cost: $20
More info: arbofastpac.com
8. Centerville Fall Fest
When: Noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5
Where: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville
Details: Enjoy family-friendly activities including hayrides, face painting, games, inflatables, live music and vendors.
Cost: Free
More info: centervilleohio.gov
Credit: GREGORY CHANGA FREEMAN
Credit: GREGORY CHANGA FREEMAN
9. “Images from Storytellers”
When: Oct. 3-26; Opening Reception will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. A Photographer Talk will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Both events will have light refreshments and free on-street parking available.
Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. Clair St., Dayton
Details: This exhibition features a “mixture of unchoreographed and staged photographic records from gatherings that reveal differing perspectives and relationships between photographer and subject.” It is also a part of the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial: backstories.
Cost: Free
More info: shop.eadgallery.com
10. Mania - The ABBA Tribute Band
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9
Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: Mania – The ABBA Tribute band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Waterloo” along with others including “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia!”
Cost: $24-$146
More info: daytonmasoniccenter.org
