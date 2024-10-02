12 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region

When: Through Oct. 13; Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10; 8 p.m. on Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12; 2 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 12; 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13; and 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 13.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking 2015 Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop blockbuster is based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of flawed founding father Alexander Hamilton. The musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.

Cost: $47-$297

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

2. Chocolate Festival

When: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: The chocolate festival will have 60 vendors. You can expect traditional chocolate pieces, cakes, brownies and fudge to more unique fare such as chocolate covered jalapenos and chocolate covered crickets. There will also be art and craft vendors, nonprofit organizations and other businesses. Christian singer Russ Taff, who is known from his years with the Imperials and the Gaither Vocal Band, will perform at the festival and be a guest on the radio station’s “Kaleidoscope” shows that will be broadcasted and recorded from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Other local entertainment groups will perform as well.

Cost: Free

More info: faithandfriendsradio.com or the radio station’s Facebook page (@faithandfriends)

3. First Friday

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: A variety of dining, shopping and entertainment deals can be found at this monthly art hop which also includes live music.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

4. Yellow Springs Film Fest

When: Oct. 4-6; Screenings vary.

Where: Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St.; Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Details: This festival returns for a second year of narrative features, short films, thought-provoking documentaries, and special guests in celebration of independent cinema. Headliners include “The Uninvited” written and directed by Nadia Conners, “Julia’s Stepping Stones,” Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Bognar’s documentary chronicling the influential career of his partner in film and love Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert, the world premiere of Leila Conners’ climate-centric film “Legion 44,” and “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai,” written and directed by Jim Jarmusch.

Cost: Film badge: $65; Other events: $10-$35

More info: ysfilmfest.com

5. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening

When: 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: This full audience participation opportunity to watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will include a costume contest. You must be 17 or older to attend.

Cost: $25 and includes a prop bag.

More info: myplazatheatre.com

6. Dayton’s National Park celebrates centennial of Air Races

When: Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Huffman Prairie along Hebble Creek Road, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Details: Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park will commemorate the centennial of the 1924 International Air Races. The public is invited to come together to build a toy building brick mosaic honoring the centennial. There will be two build sessions and each participant will assist with building a segment of the larger mosaic. The morning build session will begin at 9 a.m. and the afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. As the pieces come together, they will reveal a recreation of the 1924 Slipstream Monthly aviation magazine cover which advertised the Air Races. Once complete, this mosaic will be displayed in the Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center.

Cost: Free but reservations are required. Email Jacquelyn Strey at jacquelyn@brixilated.com to reserve your spot.

More info: nps.gov/daav

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

7. Mark Nizer 4D Theatre

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Enjoy a family-friendly show that will include juggling, comedy and lasers.

Cost: $20

More info: arbofastpac.com

8. Centerville Fall Fest

When: Noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: St. Leonard CHI Living Communities, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville

Details: Enjoy family-friendly activities including hayrides, face painting, games, inflatables, live music and vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: centervilleohio.gov

Credit: GREGORY CHANGA FREEMAN Credit: GREGORY CHANGA FREEMAN

9. “Images from Storytellers”

When: Oct. 3-26; Opening Reception will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. A Photographer Talk will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Both events will have light refreshments and free on-street parking available.

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. Clair St., Dayton

Details: This exhibition features a “mixture of unchoreographed and staged photographic records from gatherings that reveal differing perspectives and relationships between photographer and subject.” It is also a part of the 2024 FotoFocus Biennial: backstories.

Cost: Free

More info: shop.eadgallery.com

10. Mania - The ABBA Tribute Band

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Mania – The ABBA Tribute band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Waterloo” along with others including “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia!”

Cost: $24-$146

More info: daytonmasoniccenter.org