BreakingNews
Restaurant planned at former site of live music venue closed by court order

13 trivia clues that stumped Amy Schneider in second annual ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ tournament

Credit: Disney

Credit: Disney

Right Now with Russell
By
54 minutes ago
X

Dayton native and “Jeopardy!” super champ Amy Schneider finished fourth in the second annual “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament, which aired May 1-22.

The Oakland, California writer and winner of the 2022 Tournament of Champions was among six super champs vying for trivia glory: reigning “Masters” winner James Holzhauer; Season 1 “Masters” finalists Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach; 2024 Tournament of Champions winner Yogesh Raut; and 2024 Invitational Tournament winner Victoria Groce. Schneider, the runner-up in the Invitational Tournament, was specifically chosen as a Producers Pick.

Final results and winnings: Groce (1): $500,000; Raut (2): $250,000; Holzhauer (3): $150,000; Schneider (4): $100,000; Roach (5): $75,000; and Amodio (6): $50,000.

Here are 13 trivia clues that stumped Schneider during the course of the competition.

Credit: Disney

Credit: Disney

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Category: Meet the Smiths

Clue: The rapper and actor born James Todd Smith took this stage name as a teen.

Schneider’s response: The Fresh Prince

Correct answer: LL Cool J

MONDAY, MAY 6

Category: Overlaps

Clue: Collectively all the living matter in the Bay State.

Schneider’s response: Unfinished response

Correct answer: BioMassachusetts

ExploreTONIGHT: Dayton native Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ tournament

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Category: Plane Talk

Clue: It’s the general term for a wing, fin or other airplane part that produces lift as it moves through the air.

Schneider’s response: Aileron

Correct answer: Airfoil

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Season 2 premiere: Amy Schneider faces uphill climb

MONDAY, MAY 13

Category: Middle Name, Please

Clue: Of James Cagney, Jimmy Durante and Robert Kennedy.

Schneider’s response: Fitzgerald

Correct answer: Francis

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 2: Amy Schneider struggles to improve

Category: The “F.B.,” I

Clue: On Jan. 1, 1959 this leader said adios to Cuba, fleeing to the Dominican Republic.

Schneider’s response: Francisco Batista

Correct answer: Fulgencio Batista

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 3: Amy Schneider gains momentum, delivers ode to Dayton

Category: Anagrams

Clue: One is a procedure foundational to computer science; the other was made in large part obsolete by computers.

Schneider’s response: Unfinished response

Correct answer: Algorithm and Logarithm

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 4: Amy Schneider wins first Masters game bolstered by Daily Doubles

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Category: Short Stories

Clue: Down -- steadily down it crept... downward with its lateral velocity. To the right -- to the left’ is in this 1842 tale.

Schneider’s response: “The Gold-Bug”

Correct answer: “The Pit and the Pendulum”

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 5: Amy Schneider holding steady after topsy-turvy game

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Category: Furniture

Clue: Footstool options include the ottoman, which offers storage, and this, also a word for a clump of grass, which does not.

Schneider’s response: Tussock

Correct answer: Hassock

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 6: Amy Schneider advances to semifinals

Category: The Tortured Poets Department

Clue: “The Awful Rowing Toward God” by this American was published in 1975, the year after she took her own life.

Schneider’s response: Plath (Sylvia)

Correct answer: Anne Sexton

Credit: Disney

Credit: Disney

Category: Bridges

Clue: A Cold War-flavored word for a Russian, it simply means Russian, and is the name of an island and a bridge linking it to Vladivostok.

Schneider’s response: Bolshevik

Correct answer: Russky

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 7: Amy Schneider stumbles in first round of semifinals

Category: Eternal Sunshine

Clue: The first person to see a spacecraft named for him launched was Eugene Parker, father of the field known by this sunny term.

Schneider’s response: Heliology

Correct answer: Heliophysics

Explore‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Episode 8: Amy Schneider finishes fourth in tournament

MONDAY, MAY 20

Category: Let’s Play Bingo!

Clue: Playing the game in this movie, Johnny Knoxville suggests making it “strip bingo” and that’s just the beginning.

Schneider’s response: “Dodgeball”

Correct answer: “Bad Grandpa”

Category: Metallic Elements

Clue: As it’s rarely found in pure form, one explanation of its name is that it comes from Greek for “not alone” or “not one.”

Schneider’s response: Astatine

Correct answer: Antimony

Credit: ABC

Credit: ABC

Right Now with Russell spotlights arts and entertainment news every Friday and as news arises. From the latest in local arts to the latest in film, music, TV, theater, awards season and other hot button topics, the goal is to fill you in on what’s new in order to satisfy your entertainment cravings. He can be reached at Russell.Florence@coxohio.com.

In Other News
1
PATIO OF THE WEEK: Bullwinkle’s makes most of massive Riverfront Park...
2
BOGO special ticket offer for readers: Green Day with the Dayton...
3
RiverScape MetroPark announces new summer activities
4
Centerville lawyer with passion for community to be honored
5
Disney+ soon will feature live sports from ESPN

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top