16 events celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Dayton region

Dunaways St. Patrick’s Day Party

When: March 14, 15 and 17

Location: 508 W. Main St., Troy

More info: Touted as “Miami County’s Largest St. Patrick’s Day Celebration,” Dunaways in Troy will host a multi-day event for the holiday. On Friday, the pub will feature Celtic folk band the Rogues at 5 p.m. and rock band Lätter at 9 p.m. Nixon-Perry will kick off Saturday’s live music at 1 p.m., followed by Take One Guess at 5 p.m. and The Growlers at 9 p.m. The bar will take a break on Sunday, with the celebration set to return at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. Two Troy-based bands will play on Monday, with J.R. Feltner and the Bootleg Blues Band scheduled for 5 p.m. and Chad Cremeans set to finish off the event at 9 p.m. This event has a $5 cover and is only for those age 21 and older.

Wandering Griffin Brewery and Restaurant St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

When: March 14-16

Location: 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek

More info: The Wandering Griffin Brewery and Restaurant, located next to the Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Beavercreek, will host a weekend-long St. Patrick’s day event. Live music will be provided at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be face painting, crafts, dancing and more.

Peach’s Grill annual St. Patrick’s Day Bash

When: 11 a.m. March 15

Location: 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an all-day party March 15. Beginning at 11 a.m. the event will feature traditional Irish food and drink, live music and more. Guests are recommended to arrive early to secure their spot.

Troy St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. March 15

Location: Downtown Troy

More info: On March 15, nine bars across downtown Troy are coming together to host the annual pub crawl. Businesses will feature special Irish menu items, live music and more. Guests are also able to take their drinks outside within Troy’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

JD Legends St. Patrick’s Day Bash

When: 11 a.m. March 15

Location: 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

More info: JD Legends will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day event March 15. All day, the venue will host live entertainment, featuring artists such as Simply Queen, Finding Melissa, Wright Brothers, Jake Roberts and more.

O’Caroline’s St. Patrick’s Day 2025

When: 4-9 p.m. March 15

Location: 5 S. Market St., Troy

More info: Alongside its traditional offerings, The Caroline in Troy will feature a special menu consisting of bangers and mash, Rueben stew and cabbage rolls to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

American Czechoslovakian Club St. Patrick’s Day dance featuring Duane Malinowski Band

When: 3-7 p.m. March 16

Location: 922 Valley St., Dayton

More info: Guests to the American Czechoslovakian Club’s St. Patrick’s Day Dance will be able to dance to a selection of ballroom music and enjoy wine, beer, soft drinks, snacks and more. Before the dance, from 2-2:45 p.m., the club is offering a free beginner’s dance lesson.

Good Time Charlie’s St. Patrick Day Party

When: March 16-17

Location: 61 S. Main St., Miamisburg

More info: Miamisburg pub Good Time Charlie’s will honor St. Patrick with a multi-day celebration. From 7-11 p.m. March 16, the bar will host a “St. Practice Day” party with live entertainment from the band FULLTILT. At 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s day proper, the pub will offer a free breakfast alongside its full bar. Throughout the day, live music will be played, with DJ Nolan taking the stage at 3 p.m. and Short of Stable Party Band playing from 8 p.m.-midnight.

Springboro St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

When: 9 a.m. March 17

Location: Throughout Springboro

More info: Six of Springboro’s most popular bars will come together for the city’s second annual pub crawl. Throughout the day, free transportation will be offered between the participating businesses, with each offering a selection of special menu items. Live music will be provided by a list of bands including Lovebomb, Ben and Pete, Tinpenny and more.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Shamrock Shindig

When: 6:30 p.m. March 15

Location: 420 E. Water St., Troy

More info: St. Patrick’s School in Troy will offer all you can eat food and beer during its annual Shamrock Shindig. There will also be live music, raffles, games and more. Guests are also encouraged to bring donations of gift cards to local restaurants and unopened bottles of wine and whiskey.

Yellow Cab Tavern Annual St. Paddy’s Weekend Blowout

When: 8 p.m. March 15

Location: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Dayton’s Yellow Cab Tavern will host a throwback night to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. There will be performances by Green Day tribute band Green Dayton, Weezer tribute band the Pinkertones and Blink 182 tribute band Blink 183. Doors open at 8 p.m., with music set to start at 9 p.m.

Ye Olde Trail Tavern St. Patrick’s Day

When: March 14-17

Location: 228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: Throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Ye Olde Trail Tavern in Yellow Springs will offer a special menu consisting of Guinness beef stew, beef and cabbage as well as bangers and mash. The bar will also have specials on its Irish beer.

Bock Family Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. March 16

Location: 8150 Washington Village Drive, Centerville

More info: Bock Family Brewing in Centerville will host a family-friendly celebration on St. Patrick’s Day. The Dwyer School of Irish Dance will perform at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Fintan Irish Band at 5 p.m. and Great Craic at 7 p.m. Sugar By Fix will also lead a special cookie-decorating class, however guests must register for this activity online.

Star City Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Party

When: 4 p.m. March 17

Location: 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

More info: To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Star City Brewing in Miamisburg will host a special party. Hamburger Wagon will be in attendance from 5-8 p.m., and live music will be provided 7-10 p.m. by the Paddywhackers. Guests who purchase tickets early will receive a discount.

Piqua St. Paddy’s Day Beer Run

When: 6:30 p.m. March 17

Location: 326 N. Main St., Piqua

More info: While running through its 3.1 mile track, contestants in Piqua’s St. Paddy’s Day Beer Run will receive a cup of beer at each mile marker.

Dublin Pub

When: 1 p.m. March 16 and 8:30 p.m. March 17

Location: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

More info: One of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the area, Dublin Pub will host a multi-day event filled with activities and drinks. On Sunday, the bar will host the One Mile Race, where guests will be rewarded with a drink after going through the course. Guests can participate in a timed or untimed race, and all contestants will receive a drink and swag from event sponsor Jameson. On St. Patrick’s Day, Dublin Pub will host a large celebration, complete with live music.

WE’RE ALWAYS SEEKING EVENTS FOR OUR LISTINGS

Don’t see your venue or event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added. Have a suggestion for an entertainment story to consider? Also email Alex.