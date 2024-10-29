28th Cultural Arts and Book Series launches this weekend, and it is fueled by diverse stories

Explore How 10 Wilmington Place was saved from demolition and given new life

“It’s great that we have such an eclectic group of books, which appeals to very different segments of the Jewish community and the community overall,” said Helen Jones, vice chair of the series. “And I think it’s especially important that, during this time, the Jewish community is reaching out so the larger community can see the other different facets of what the culture and community looks like. The Jewish community is not one-dimensional or homogenous. The Jewish community is like society-at-large and made up of people that come from different values and walks of life, and experiences, (which) the books really reflect.”

Sunday’s opening features a performance by the Dayton Jazz Ensemble directed by Dr. Willie Morris III and a presentation with Larry Tye, author of “The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America.” The event, held at the Glass Center, 29 E. Creative Way, begins at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person with no cost for students with student ID.

“Our opening event is going to be fantastic,” said Judy Chesen, chair of the series. “The music is going to be incredible. I’m not of that generation but I love the music. It’s going to be very exciting.”

Chesen is equally excited for the series to extend its appeal to the LGBTQ+ community. Author Sara Glass will be featured on Zoom in February to discuss her book, “Kissing Girls on Shabbat.”

“We need the LGBTQ community represented, which is really important,” Chesen said. “We need to reach out to various communities because the Jewish community is diverse.”

Organizers hope patrons are receptive to the programming and the universality of topics.

“We want people to have fun but also think about topics that touch everybody,” Jones said. “The pain medication epidemic has touched everyone from every walk of life. We can all find our common humanity in these issues that face us and the joys we all participate in such as celebrations of food.”

“It’s so important to the entire community because it brings out diversity in subject matter,” Chesen added. “It’s a very divisive time right now but this series helps people broaden their vision.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

Larry Tye, “The Jazzmen,” at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts featuring a performance by the Dayton Jazz Ensemble directed by Dr. Willie Morris III.

Synopsis: “‘The Jazzmen’ delves into the personal and professional stories of three of the most iconic jazz legends, highlighting their contributions to the genre and their impact on American culture, especially the civil rights movement and their bonds with Jewish musicians and managers. Tye paints a vivid picture of the jazz scene, bringing to life the vibrant and often tumultuous world of these groundbreaking musicians. This book is a tribute to the creativity, resilience, and enduring legacy of the jazzmen who shaped the soundscape of the 20th century.”

Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Thomas Harding, “The Maverick,” via Zoom.

Synopsis: “George Weidenfeld was a British publisher, philanthropist and political activist. He founded the Weidenfeld & Nicolson publishing house in 1948, which became renowned for its contributions to the literary world. Weidenfeld introduced the works of over 6,000 authors, including Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita,” Saul Bellow’s “Herzog” and Mary McCarthy’s “The Group.” Weidenfeld was also known for his humanitarian efforts, particularly his work in helping Jewish refugees, his ardent Zionism, and his involvement in various charitable organizations.”

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m

Julie Satow, “When Women Ran Fifth Avenue,” at Wright Memorial Public Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood.

Synopsis: “‘When Women Ran Fifth Avenue’ explores the dynamic and transformative period of the early 20th century when women began to assert their influence on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. The book delves into the lives of pioneering women who challenged societal norms, shaped fashion, and left an indelible mark on one of the world’s most famous streets. Through rich historical detail and vivid storytelling, Satow brings to life the social, cultural and economic impact these trailblazing women had on the heart of Manhattan.”

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath, “#antisemitism,” via Zoom.

Synopsis: “’#antisemitism: Coming of Age During the Resurgence of Hate,’ delves into the alarming rise of antisemitism in contemporary society. Meinrath explores how this age-old hatred has reemerged in new forms in the digital age. The book sheds light on the pervasive impact of antisemitism on Jewish youth, examining how they navigate their identities and safety in a world increasingly marked by intolerance. A poignant memoir and a critical examination of a pressing social issue, providing a crucial perspective on the challenges facing the Jewish community today.”

Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

David S. Tatel, “Vision,” via Zoom.

Synopsis: “David Tatel is an American judge who served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit deciding many landmark cases. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, Tatel has a reputation for his expertise in administrative law and his commitment to civil rights, voting rights, and environmental law. Before his judicial appointment, he was a law professor and also worked in various legal and public service roles. For 50 of his more than 80 years, he has been blind as a result of retinitis pigmentosa. Through the miracle of technology and, lately his canine companion Vixen, he has been able to navigate his blindness and accept it.”

Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Sara Glass, “Kissing Girls on Shabbat,” via Zoom.

Synopsis: “Sara Glass, who grew up in the Chasidic community of Borough Park, Brooklyn, was well aware of what her community’s expectations of her were. She acquiesced to an arranged marriage in which she felt no love and then realized she had an attraction to women. She was forced to battle for custody of her children, married again, and suffered a tragic sexual assault. She survived these horrific experiences, earned a Ph.D., and now writes, speaks, and counsels many who have suffered various traumas in their lives. All of these life experiences finally gave her the courage to live her true life.”

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Eric Z. Weintraub, “South of Sepharad,” via Zoom.

Synopsis: “It is 1492 in Granada, Spain. Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand had just signed the Alhambra Decree which ordered all Jews to convert to Catholicism or leave Spain within three months. Painful decisions had to be made. Vidal ha-Rofeh, a Jewish physician wants to go into exile. His wife, on the other hand, believes they should convert to Catholicism. To add to the chaotic situation, their daughter, who is married to a Catholic, is a converso who stays in Spain subject to the inquisition. Vidal is conflicted and feels it is his duty to care for the sick on the journey into exile, while at the same time he wishes to mend relationships with his family.”

Sunday, March 9 at 4 p.m.

Rachel Gordon Barnett and Lyssa Kligman Harvey, “Kugels and Collards,” at Beth Abraham Synagogue, 305 Sugar Camp Circle, Oakwood.

Synopsis: “This is a unique and heartwarming exploration of the intertwined culinary and cultural traditions of African American and Jewish communities in the American South. A collection of stories and recipes that highlight the rich, shared history and mutual influences between these two groups. Harvey and Barnett delve into personal anecdotes and family histories, showcasing how food serves as a bridge between cultures. From traditional Jewish dishes like kugel to southern staples like collard greens, it celebrates the fusion of flavors and traditions, emphasizing the themes of resilience, community, and the deep connections forged through shared meals and experiences. ‘Kugels and Collards’ offers readers understanding of the complex and enriching tapestry of southern Jewish and African American life.”

Sunday, March 30 at 4 p.m.

Philip Eil, “Prescription for Pain,” via Zoom.

Synopsis: “’Prescription for Pain’ is a gripping true crime exploration of Dr. Paul Volkman, who once had a promising career as a physician but is now serving four consecutive life terms in prison for his ‘pill mill’ scheme. Through investigative journalism and poignant storytelling, Eil uncovers the human cost of this enterprise, highlighting the lives affected and the systemic failures that have allowed it to flourish. This book provides a critical examination of a pressing public health issue.”

Sunday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

Mimi Zeiman, “Tap Dancing on Everest,” at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave., Centerville.

Synopsis: “The daughter of a Holocaust survivor and immigrant mother, Zeiman was once an aspiring dancer. She spent a childhood with demanding parents who did not understand her choices and disapproved of them. Her adventures took her to a kibbutz in Israel as well as a Rocky Mountain climbing camp. Fast forward several years, and she is in her third year of medical school. Zeiman is asked to accompany mountain climbers as they attempt to access a new route to the most dangerous side of Mount Everest, without a sherpa or sufficient oxygen. This riveting story will hold you spellbound as you navigate the journey with her.”

For more information, call 937-610-1555 or visit jewishdayton.org/program/cultural-arts-and-book-series.