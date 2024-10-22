Shows to see in November: ‘Carrie,’ ‘Elf In Concert,’ Mike Birbiglia and several more

Nov. 2, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Broadway tunes from such shows as “A Chorus Line,” “Chicago,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Wicked” among others will be heard based on audience vote in this DPO SuperPops concert. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $12.50-$101.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

Beth Stelling

Nov. 2, Dayton Live

Beth Stelling, who grew up in Oakwood, is a comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Her 2023 Netflix special “If You Didn’t Want Me Then” was notably filmed at the Victoria Theatre. She has also written for such TV series as “Rick and Morty,” “Strange Planet,” “The Last O.G.,” “I Love You America with Sarah Silverman,” “Another Period,” and “Crashing” on HBO. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $35-$99. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Rob Schneider: “Rescue Husband”

Nov. 8, Dayton Live

Emmy-nominated writer/actor/comedian Rob Schneider is a former member of “Saturday Night Live” who has appeared in such films and TV shows as “Men Behaving Badly,” “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” and “The Benchwarmers.” He also recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy” and the recently released “Hubie Halloween.” 7 p.m. Friday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $42-$77. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Sebastian Maniscalco: “It Ain’t Right Tour”

Nov. 10, Wright State University’s Nutter Center

Comedian, actor and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco’s “It Ain’t Right” tour will roast “nonexistent manners, wallet-wincing prices and the social media circus.” Maniscalco has been hailed by The New York Times as the “hottest comic in America.” He has been performing for over two decades and has starred in six comedy specials for networks such as Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central. 7 p.m. Sunday at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.nuttercenter.com.

“Almost, Maine”

Nov. 15-24, Dayton Playhouse

John Cariani’s popular, whimsical 2004 play is told in nine interconnected vignettes which portray a different aspect of love. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

“The Apple Tree”

Nov. 15-24, Wright State University

Wright State offers a rare opportunity to catch this 1966 musical by composer Jerry Bock and lyricist Sheldon Harnick, the legendary songwriting team behind “Fiddler on the Roof” and “She Loves Me.” This tuneful and charming tale is comprised of three musical miniatures: “The Diary of Adam and Eve”, “The Lady or the Tiger?” and “Passionella.” Leslie Goddard-Baum, who notably appeared on Broadway in “Hairspray,” guest directs and choreographs with musical direction by WSU resident music director Wade Russo. $5-$15. 937-775-2500 or wrightliberalarts.universitytickets.com.

“Carrie”

Through Nov. 17, Wright State University

Claire Northcut, vocally dynamic last season as Rona Lisa Peretti in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” stars as the titular high school outcast with telekinetic powers in this musical version featuring a score by Academy Award winners Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford (”Fame”). Jamie Cordes, Wright State senior lecturer, directs. 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wrightliberalarts.universitytickets.com.

Mike Birbiglia: “Please Stop the Ride”

Nov. 22, Dayton Live

The Emmy-nominated writer/actor/comedian is hitting the road on a new tour. Birbiglia also wrote, directed and starred in the films “Sleepwalk With Me” and “Don’t Think Twice.” His acting credits include the films “Trainwreck,” “The Fault In Our Stars,” “Popstar” and “A Man Called Otto” as well as TV roles in “Orange Is The New Black” and “Billions.” He also hosts the podcast “Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out.” 7 p.m. Friday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $39-$125. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Elf In Concert”

Nov. 22-23, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Get into the holiday spirit by enjoying this heartwarming Will Ferrell holiday classic while the DPO performs John Debney’s original score live. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $12.50-$101.50. 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org.

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”

Nov. 26-Dec. 1, Dayton Live

This jukebox musical about Neil Diamond’s rise as a chart-topping pop icon was created in collaboration with Diamond himself. The legendary artist has sold 120 million albums thanks to such classics as “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $40-$145. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.