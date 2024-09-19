7-day menu planner for Sept. 22-28

Serve with one of our favorites, Dilly Potato Salad (see recipe). Add crusty rolls and sliced tomatoes drizzled with olive oil and topped with fresh basil leaves. For dessert, slice Pound Cake and top with sliced fresh peaches.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken, potato salad and cake for Monday.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

Take it easy and enjoy the leftover Chicken and Potato Salad. Add some deli coleslaw on the side along with whole-grain rolls. For dessert, leftover cake goes well with Chocolate Ice Cream.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ice cream for Thursday.

TUESDAY (Budget)

Slow cookers, simplicity and budgets all go together, and Italian Beef Stew ticks all those boxes: In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, layer 2 pounds trimmed beef cubes for stew, 2 medium onions cut into wedges and 1 large red bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces. Pour 2 cups spaghetti sauce (from jar) over all. Cover and cook on low 8 to 9 hours. Add 1 1/2 pounds yellow summer squash cut into 3/4-inch chunks; cook 15 minutes on high or until squash is tender; mix well. Season with coarse salt and black pepper to taste.

Serve over fettuccine along with a mixed green salad. Add garlic bread. Pears are your dessert.

WEDNESDAY (Kids)

The kids will cheer when you tell them that Dogs with Doggone Good Salsa are on the menu tonight: Combine 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard, 1 cup salsa and 1/2 medium yellow bell pepper (finely chopped); mix well. Spoon over grilled lower-sodium lower-fat hot dogs in whole-grain hot dog buns.

Add oven fries (from frozen) and raw baby carrots with a Ranch dressing dip. Let the kids make instant Banana Pudding with 1% milk for dessert. Slice some bananas and stir them into the pudding.

THURSDAY (Meatless)

Zucchini and Onion Frittata (see recipe) is a tasty no-meat dinner. Serve with a packaged Caesar Salad and a baguette. Leftover Chocolate Ice Cream with chocolate fudge sauce is dessert.

FRIDAY (Express)

Try any packaged Jambalaya mix tonight. Serve with a Romaine salad. Continue the New Orleans tradition and serve warm Bread Pudding from the bakery for dessert. Let the good times roll!

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough bread pudding for Saturday.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Serve your lucky friends Chili Cumin Pork Tenderloin (see recipe) and wait for the compliments. Accompany the spicy pork with Black Bean Salad: In a medium bowl, combine 1 (16-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 4 thinly sliced green onions with half the tops, 1 cup mild to spicy salsa, 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro and juice of 1/2 lime; mix well. Let stand 30 minutes to 1 hour at room temperature.

Warm the leftover Bread Pudding and top with this Bourbon Sauce: In a small bowl, microwave (covered) 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter on high 45 seconds or until melted. Stir in 1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar, 1 lightly beaten egg and 2 Tablespoons bourbon (or 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract); microwave on medium (50% power) 1 to 2 minutes, stirring several times. (For a smoother sauce, process in a blender or food processor a few seconds.)

DILLY POTATO SALAD (Sunday)

Servings: makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes

2 pounds red potatoes, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 pound diced zucchini

1 (2.2-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

1/2 cup thinly sliced celery

1/2 cup chopped red onion

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh dill

3 Tablespoons canola oil

2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons less-sodium seasoned salt

2 teaspoons dry mustard

Boil potatoes in enough water to cover for 5 to 6 minutes. Add zucchini; boil 1 minute and drain. In a large bowl, combine potatoes and zucchini with olives, celery and onion; sprinkle with dill. In small bowl, combine oil, vinegar, seasoned salt and dry mustard; mix well. Pour over vegetables and toss to coat.

Per serving: 120 calories, 2 grams protein, 5 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 17 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 260 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

ZUCCHINI AND ONION FRITTATA (Thursday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

12 eggs

Coarse salt and pepper

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 small red onion, julienned (about 1/4 cup)

1 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices

4 slices Provolone

2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan for garnish

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs; season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet on medium-high. Add onion; cook 3 minutes or until softened. Pour the eggs over onion; arrange zucchini slices on top. Reduce heat to low; cook 2 minutes or until the eggs at the center of skillet begin to set. Make sure edges do not burn. Transfer to oven; bake 15 to 17 minutes or until eggs are fluffy and cooked through. Top with Provolone and bake for another minute or until cheese melts. To serve, run a spatula around the edges of skillet and slide the frittata onto a plate. Garnish with Parmesan and slice into wedges.

Per serving: 375 calories, 26 grams protein, 27 grams fat (67% calories from fat), 9.7 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 575 milligrams cholesterol, 449 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

CHILI CUMIN PORK TENDERLOIN (Saturday)

Servings: makes 8 servings

Preparation time: less than 10 minutes

Cooking time: 18 to 22 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 3/4 to 2 pounds pork tenderloins

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, oregano, black pepper, cinnamon, salt and cayenne pepper; mix well. Rub spice mixture into all sides of pork tenderloin. Place meat on rack of shallow roasting pan. Bake 16 to 20 minutes, turning once. Set oven to broil; broil 2 minutes, turning once. Remove from oven. Cover with foil and let stand 5 minutes or until temperature is 145 degrees. If necessary, roast 2 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Per serving: 113 calories, 20 grams protein, 3 grams fat (23% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 1 gram carbohydrate, 54 milligrams cholesterol, 132 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.

