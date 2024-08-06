7-day menu planner

Add sliced tomatoes and crusty rolls to the meal. Buy or make a Peach Cobbler for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough chicken and cobbler for Monday.

MONDAY (Budget)

You’ll receive rave reviews on this economical Rancho Chicken (see recipe). Serve the flavorful casserole with a mixed green salad and extra tortillas, if desired. Warm the leftover cobbler for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough Rancho Chicken and tortillas for Tuesday.

TUESDAY (Heat and Eat)

Sit back and relax, because dinner is ready as soon as you reheat the leftover Rancho Chicken. Serve with a lettuce wedge and leftover tortillas. Slice a watermelon for dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough watermelon for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY (Express)

Buy a fully cooked Beef Pot Roast for an easy meal tonight. Serve with refrigerated (or your own) mashed potatoes and steamed fresh zucchini. Add whole-grain rolls. Leftover watermelon is your dessert.

THURSDAY (Meatless)

Lentil Salad (see recipe) makes a perfect no-meat dinner. Drizzle tomato wedges with balsamic vinaigrette and thinly sliced fresh basil to accompany the high-fiber entree. Add breadsticks. For dessert, enjoy some summer nectarines.

FRIDAY (Kids)

Lucky kids! Black Bean Pizzas are on the menu: Heat oven to 350 degrees. In medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup mild salsa, 1 1/2 cups rinsed canned reduced-sodium black beans, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and 1/4 teaspoon cumin; mix well. Spread on 5 or 6 split whole-grain English muffin halves. Divide and top with 1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until hot. Garnish with reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole.

Serve with baby carrots and red bell pepper strips with Ranch Dressing for dipping. Chocolate Ice Cream with marshmallow topping is a kid-friendly dessert.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Start your entertaining evening with Gazpacho. Follow the refreshing cold soup with Bibb Lettuce and Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing (see recipe). Add green beans and sourdough bread. Buy fruit tarts for dessert.

RANCHO CHICKEN (Monday)

Servings: makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 50 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of chicken soup

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles, with liquid

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

12 (6- to 7-inch) corn tortillas cut into bite-size strips

2 1/2 cups shredded cooked chicken

8 ounces shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

Sliced tomatoes and sliced green onions for garnish

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine 2 soups, tomatoes with chiles and liquid, bell pepper, onion, chili powder and black pepper; mix well. Set aside. To assemble: Sprinkle about 1/3 of the tortilla strips over bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Layer half of the chicken over tortilla strips; continue with half the soup mixture, half the cheese and another 1/3 of tortilla strips. Layer with remaining chicken, soup mixture and tortilla strips. Bake, tightly covered with nonstick foil, 45 minutes or until bubbly around edges and center is hot. Increase heat to 400 degrees. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 4 to 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven. Top with sliced tomatoes and onions. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 288 calories, 25 grams protein, 9 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, 56 milligrams cholesterol, 659 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

LENTIL SALAD (Thursday)

Servings: makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: lentils, about 20 minutes; chilling time: 2 to 6 hours

4 cups water

2 cups dried lentils

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

2 large bay leaves

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup orange juice

3 Tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 1/2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Combine water, lentils, salt and bay leaves in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes or until lentils are tender. Drain; discard bay leaves. Combine the lentils, cucumbers, celery and onion in a medium bowl. Whisk together orange juice, vinegar and mustard. Add to lentil mixture. Cover and chill 2 to 6 hours. Garnish individual servings with feta cheese.

Per serving: 223 calories, 17 grams protein, 1 gram fat (5% calories from fat), 0.7 gram saturated fat, 39 grams carbohydrate, 3 milligrams cholesterol, 374 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

BIBB LETTUCE AND CHICKEN SALAD WITH PEANUT DRESSING (Saturday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the chicken

Peanut dressing:

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 Tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 1/2 Tablespoons fish sauce

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Salad:

2 heads bibb lettuce (1 pound), leaves separated and torn

1 English cucumber, cut into 2-inch-long matchsticks

1/4 cup thinly sliced hot cherry peppers (from jar)

4 cups cooked chicken, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint, torn

For the dressing: Combine vinegar, peanut butter and fish sauce in a bowl. Microwave 15 seconds or until peanut butter has just softened. Add oil and whisk until smooth and fully combined.

For the salad: In a large bowl, toss lettuce, cucumber, cherry peppers and 3 Tablespoons dressing together. Divide salad among 4 individual plates. Serve, topping individual portions with chicken. Drizzle with remaining dressing and sprinkle with mint.

Per serving: 478 calories, 49 grams protein, 25 grams fat (48% calories from fat), 3.4 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 119 milligrams cholesterol, 1026 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

