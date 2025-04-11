A bourbon distillery has partnered with Graeter’s for an ice cream collab

The Graeter’s Bourbon Ball Ice Cream is infused with the flavors from a hand-selected single barrel of New Riff’s bourbon.

“Bourbon Ball will replace Graeter’s Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan and is an evolution of the beloved flavor, bringing the recipe into the next generation‚” states a release from Graeter’s.

The ice cream is also available to order for nationwide shipping at Graeters.com. Fans can also find it in New Riff’s Gift Shop.

New Riff is located in Newport, Ky.

Graeter’s Ice Cream started in Cincinnati in 1870 when Louis Charles Graeter began selling ice cream out of two carts. The company now has 18 Southwest Ohio area locations. There are three locations in the Dayton area: 2330-A N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 2 N. Main St. in Centerville, and 2412 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood. In Butler County, there is a scoop shop at 7651 Cox Lane in West Chester Twp.