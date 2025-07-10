Breaking: New Hampshire judge pauses Trump’s birthright citizenship order nationwide via class action lawsuit

Carillon Historical Park hosts giant pipe organs event this weekend

The 47th annual Mid-America Chapter Band Organ Rally returns to Carillon Historical Park on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The 47th annual Mid-America Chapter Band Organ Rally returns to Carillon Historical Park on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13. CONTRIBUTED
Lifestyles
By
33 minutes ago
X

Self-playing mechanical pipe organs of all shapes, sizes and eras will be on tuneful display at the 47th annual Mid-America Chapter Band Organ Rally this weekend at Carillon Historical Park.

Conducted by the Mid-America Chapter of the Musical Box Society International and the Carousel Organ Association of America, this event returns to Carillon Historical Park for the fourth time and the first since 2022. Organ owners from across the Midwest will gather Saturday and Sunday for networking, reflection and musical merriment.

“It’s a grand old time,” said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Carillon Historical Park. “These organs originated in Europe in the 16th century. And the Deeds Carillon is a musical instrument as well so these organs kind of go along with it. Musical arts have always been a part of our history as well. This event is a neat extension of the history we’ve had for a long time.”

ExploreWhich shows were the best of Dayton’s 2024-25 theater season? ‘Cats,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Distinct Society’ among them

Organizers also embrace the nostalgia associated with the variety of organs that have spanned generations.

“This is a place to come and step out of the daily grind and enjoy yourself,” Kress said. “We (offer) a way to look back at an early time. So much of what we do is based around inventions, transportation history and patents but when we go back to our roots with the building of the Deeds Carillon, some of that technology is related to music. So this event checks that box as a really nice way to enjoy something unique.”

The annual Band Organ Rally is a gathering of self-playing mechanical pipe organs — some antique and some modern. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition to antique and modern pipe organs, you can expect monkey organs, hand-cranked street organs and large German and Dutch fairground organs featuring hundreds of pipes. These instruments play what enthusiasts call “the happiest music on Earth.”

“These are very rare things to see, especially seeing how they operate,” Kress said. ”They really are works of art. The carving, painting and technology is fascinating. These organs will be spread throughout Carillon Park. (This event) will be a beautiful and fun (opportunity) for people to walk around and enjoy hearing the variety of sound. We love being a venue for supplying the happiest music on Earth especially with the largest carillon in the state of Ohio sitting in our front yard."

HOW TO GO

What: The 47th annual Mid-America Chapter Band Organ Rally

When: July 12-13; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Cost: $14 per adult (ages 18-59); $12 per senior; $10 per child (3–17). Children age 2 and under and Dayton History members are free.

More info: daytonhistory.org

Guests enjoy the variety of pipe organs on the grounds of Carillon Historical Park. Photo by Tim Wagner

Credit: Tim Wagner

icon to expand image

Credit: Tim Wagner

In Other News
1
Chuck Prophet to ‘Wake The Dead’ with Cumbia at Levitt
2
Electric vehicles will take spotlight at Day Air Ballpark
3
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival hosts outdoor Summer Fest of...
4
Man wins $1.65M jackpot from viral Ohio bar raffle
5
Local second-generation immigrant shares her Dutch heritage with others

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.