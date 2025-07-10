Carillon Historical Park hosts giant pipe organs event this weekend

“It’s a grand old time,” said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Carillon Historical Park. “These organs originated in Europe in the 16th century. And the Deeds Carillon is a musical instrument as well so these organs kind of go along with it. Musical arts have always been a part of our history as well. This event is a neat extension of the history we’ve had for a long time.”

Organizers also embrace the nostalgia associated with the variety of organs that have spanned generations.

“This is a place to come and step out of the daily grind and enjoy yourself,” Kress said. “We (offer) a way to look back at an early time. So much of what we do is based around inventions, transportation history and patents but when we go back to our roots with the building of the Deeds Carillon, some of that technology is related to music. So this event checks that box as a really nice way to enjoy something unique.”

In addition to antique and modern pipe organs, you can expect monkey organs, hand-cranked street organs and large German and Dutch fairground organs featuring hundreds of pipes. These instruments play what enthusiasts call “the happiest music on Earth.”

“These are very rare things to see, especially seeing how they operate,” Kress said. ”They really are works of art. The carving, painting and technology is fascinating. These organs will be spread throughout Carillon Park. (This event) will be a beautiful and fun (opportunity) for people to walk around and enjoy hearing the variety of sound. We love being a venue for supplying the happiest music on Earth especially with the largest carillon in the state of Ohio sitting in our front yard."

HOW TO GO

What: The 47th annual Mid-America Chapter Band Organ Rally

When: July 12-13; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Cost: $14 per adult (ages 18-59); $12 per senior; $10 per child (3–17). Children age 2 and under and Dayton History members are free.

More info: daytonhistory.org