A guide to breast cancer services around the region

Kettering Health Network

Kettering Cancer Care’s services are integrated throughout its network and eight hospitals. Call (855) 500-CURE (2873).

Kettering Medical Center: 3535 Southern Blvd., Kettering

Sycamore Medical Center: 4000 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Miamisburg

Grandview Medical Center: 405 W Grand Ave., Dayton

Southview Medical Center: 1997 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville

Greene Memorial Hospital: 1141 N. Monroe Drive, Xenia

Soin Medical Center: 3535 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek

Fort Hamilton Hospital: 630 Eaton Ave., Hamilton

Troy Hospital: 600 W Main St., Troy

Website: www.ketteringhealth.org/cancercare/

Services

A Cancer Access Center serves as the first point of contact for many who are on their first steps in their cancer journey. The access center helps patients navigate through the services Kettering Health Network offers at all of its hospitals, including oncologists, cancer surgeons, social workers, dietitians, cancer mental health experts, financial guidance, and support groups. Call (855) 500-CURE (2873). Kettering Breast Evaluation Centers offers comprehensive breast screenings in 15 locations throughout southwest Ohio.

Surgery, including breast-sparing surgery and sentinel lymph node dissection

Chemotherapy, biotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy

Radiation therapy, including partial breast irradiation (brachytherapy, aka Mammosite or Contura), and stereotactic radiosurgery

Clinical trials (cancer research studies)

All KHN hospitals offer breast cancer surgery

Chemotherapy, biotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapy are available at Kettering, Sycamore, Grandview, Soin and Fort Hamilton. Many of these treatment regimens can be done on an outpatient basis.

Radiation therapy is available at Kettering, Fort Hamilton, and Soin Medical Center. HDR brachytherapy and stereotactic radiosurgery are available at Kettering. In treating women who have cancer in the left breast, a state-of-the-art radiation technique called respiratory gating is used. It synchronizes the delivery of radiation to the part of a woman’s breathing cycle when her breast is farthest away from her heart. This allows precision radiotherapy that eliminates any significant radiation dose to a woman’s heart, thus substantially decreasing her risk of cardiac complications in the future.

Kettering Cancer Center

Designed by patients for patients, the Kettering Cancer Center delivers comprehensive cancer care at every stage of a patient’s journey, from diagnosis through treatment. Located in the Pavilion on Kettering Medical Center’s campus, this full-service facility is intended to provide the most advanced patient-centered care in an environment that focuses on healing the whole person-body, mind, and spirit The cancer center offers complete care to patients in a caring environment, with dedicated patient-centric services and specialized treatments to fight cancer including the area’s largest and most private infusion center for cancer patients. The center serves as a single touchpoint for patients, providing them with a wide range of services more than 30 cancer physician specialists working together on a 20,000-square-foot multidisciplinary oncology floor.

Expanded Services

Kettering Cancer Care has expanded services by opening new cancer centers in Greene, Butler, and Miami counties. Following the design and mission of the Kettering Cancer Center, these three new centers offer the most advanced patient-centered care in an environment that focuses on healing the whole person — mind, body, and spirit.

Support

Oncology and breast cancer certified nurse navigators assist patients as they move through their breast cancer journey. Specialized and individualized care, education, support, resources, and encouragement are offered from diagnosis, through treatment, and on to recovery. Navigators are available to counsel patients and connect patients and loved ones to local and national resources. Navigators also have quick access to the tools needed for breast cancer care and to enhance quality of life.

Social workers provide support and other services, which can reduce stress for patients and loved ones through the entire cancer journey. They can assist patients and families in finding affordable medical care and prescription drug coverage, transportation and home health care. Social workers help patients with the cancer diagnosis and the many emotions that they may experience.

Nutrition services are essential to comprehensive cancer care and rehabilitation. Kettering Cancer Care strives to provide safe and effective nutrition care across the cancer continuum, from prevention through treatment and into survivorship, to promote your best quality of life. Certified lymphedema therapists work with patients who experience localized lymph fluid retention following surgery.

By providing spiritual support as a complement to medical treatment, KHN’s chaplains are able to make us a leader in healing the whole person. Our chaplains are ready to assist patients any way we can. KHN chaplains are trained to offer emotional and spiritual support to persons of all faiths, from pre-surgery and outpatient testing through the entire hospital experience.

Breast cancer support group SOAR (strength, optimism, and recovery) helps individuals diagnosed with breast cancer, their families and friends. Buddy system Moving Forward Hand in Hand is where breast cancer survivors offer support and encouragement to individuals newly diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Physicians on Staff

KHN and Kettering Physician Network employ 17 medical oncologists, seven radiation oncologists, and two surgical oncologists. In addition, Kettering Cancer Care has four gynecological oncologists, two breast surgeons, two plastic surgeons and oncology specialty surgeons on-staff. There are others who have privileges in the KHN system.

Fast Facts

The KHN integrated network cancer program is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. The program is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for excellence in cancer care.

Premier Health offers therapeutic massage as part of its network of cancer support services. CONTRIBUTED

Premier Health Cancer Institute

Premier Health is a certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network®, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center. Learn more about this affiliation and local MD Anderson certified physicians by calling toll free (844) 316-HOPE (4673).

Miami Valley Hospital South Comprehensive Cancer Center: 2300 Miami Valley Drive, Dayton

Miami Valley Hospital: 1 Wyoming St., Dayton

Miami Valley Hospital North: 9000 N. Main St., Englewood

Upper Valley Medical Center: 3130 N County Road 25A, Troy

Atrium Medical Center: 200 Medical Center Drive, Middletown

Website: www.premierhealth.com/cancer

Services

The Premier Health Cancer Institute offers the full continuum of breast cancer care, from prevention and screening through detection, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship, all in locations that are close to home. Premier Health’s affiliation with MD Anderson provides access to expertise from the top cancer center in the country and the confidence of knowing the best minds in cancer care are working together for you.

Premier Health’s multidisciplinary breast cancer team includes medical oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, radiation oncologists, geneticists and reconstructive surgeons as well as psychologists, physical therapists, social workers, dietitians, certified oncology nurses and oncology nurse navigators.

Premier Health offers advanced breast imaging services, including Genius™ 3D Mammography™, high-resolution ultrasound, breast MRI, stereotactic biopsy, image-guided breast biopsies, DEXA (bone density) scanning, and ductograms. In addition, Premier Health offers mobile 3D mammography, to bring screening mammograms closer to where you live and work.

In addition to medical oncology, radiation oncology, and surgical oncology, Premier Health offers the following on-site services:

Breast cancer clinical trials

Genetic counseling and genetic testing

High Risk Breast Cancer Centers

Breast reconstruction services

Lymphedema certified physical therapists

Oncology rehabilitation services

Private and semi-private chemotherapy/infusion rooms

Specialized oncology nurse navigators

Support

Premier Health offers oncology nurse navigators to help you through your cancer journey. In addition, Premier Health offers cancer support groups, informational classes, exercise therapy, massage therapy, yoga, wellness center, social workers, nutrition services, therapeutic art, nutrition counseling and pastoral care.

Other amenities include healing gardens, coffee shops, free wireless Internet, dedicated meditation rooms, patient resource centers and private treatment rooms.

Breast Cancer Physicians on Staff

Premier Health has numerous medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiologists, pathologists and others who help patients through their cancer journeys

Fast Facts

Premier Health became a certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network in March 2016, offering local access to world-class expertise. All Premier Health cancer centers are accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. Premier Health offers three easy ways to schedule a mammogram: 1) Call toll-free (855) 887-7364; 2) schedule through your Premier Health MyChart account; or 3) request an appointment online. Learn more at www.premierhealth.com/mammo.

Explore Local breast cancer support group has inspired friendship and strength in the most challenging times

Wes England and Kim Spriggs, radiation theropists at Springfield Regional Cancer Center, demonstrate how the new Versa HD radiation machine works Wednesday. The machine is much more accurate and is able to use higher doses of radiation to quicken the patients time in theropy. Bill Lackey/Staff

Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Cancer Center

148 W. North St., Springfield

937-323-5001

Website: https://www.mercy.com/locations/specialty-locations/cancer-care-oncology/springfield-regional-cancer-center

Services

Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Cancer Center offers comprehensive cancer care. Serves Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center in Clark County and Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital in Champaign County. Medical oncology infusion services, radiation oncology services. Accredited by the Commission on Cancer as a Community Cancer Program.

Support

Cancer Care Outreach Program involving community education, screening and early-detection programming, psychosocial support, a Cancer Resource Library, counseling, spiritual care, massage, nutrition education, oncology exercise in conjunction with Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, programs such as Look Good … Feel Better; an appearance center offering a wig program as well as bra and prosthesis fittings, on-site research RNs through a partnership with the Dayton Community Clinical Oncology Program. (Note: some services, such as the massage program and appearance center, are currently unavailable due to COVID restrictions.)

Breast Cancer Physicians on Staff

Four medical oncologists, two radiation oncologists and a nurse practitioner who is certified in genetic counseling.

Patients

Average number of breast cancer patients per year in Clark County: 300

Fast Facts

Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Cancer Center offers external beam radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, stereotactic body radiation therapy, as well as infusion chemotherapy, targeted therapies and genetic counseling. A calming Serenity Garden is located outside the infusion suite with beautiful plants and bird feeders. A meditation room available for private reflection; social services available to assist patients with individual needs.

Mercy Health - Springfield Imaging and Lab Center

1343 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield

937-390-5030

Springfield Imaging and Lab Center (SILC) is equipped with the most advanced imaging technology, including state-of-the-art 3D mammography. Offers screening and diagnostic mammography including 2D and 3D (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis). Provides same-day results on diagnostic mammograms and breast ultrasounds. Offers stereotactic guided and ultrasound guided breast biopsy as well as Dexa Scans (Bone Mineral Density imaging) and breast MRI.

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital

904 Scioto St., Urbana

937-390-5030 - Mercy Health Urbana Hospital Mammography.

Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital has a new mammography unit inside the radiology department at the hospital. As with the mobile unit that visits Urbana Hospital, the new in-hospital unit offers the most advanced imaging technology for Screening and Diagnostic Mammography, including 2D and 3D (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis), providing same-day results on diagnostic mammograms and breast ultrasounds. Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy on-site as well as a new Dexa Scan Bone Mineral Density unit.

Mercy Health – Dayton Springfield Emergency Center

1840 Springfield Road, Fairborn

937-328-8100

Mammography offered as part of outpatient imaging services on Wednesdays.

High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic

Mercy Health - Springfield & Urbana General & Laparoscopic Surgery, 30 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 106, Springfield

937-523-9820.

Website: https://www.mercy.com/health-care-services/breast-health

Services

Mercy Health is accepting patients with a personal or family history of breast cancer for its high-risk breast cancer clinic. Patients who meet the following criteria should consider having genetic testing for breast cancer:

Women who are diagnosed with breast cancer younger than 45-50 years old

Women with breast cancer and who have first-degree relatives with breast cancers

Women who have multiple relatives in the same lineage with breast cancer

Women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer in both breasts at the same time

Women with recurring breast cancer

Women who have a family history of ovarian cancer

Women with men in their family with breast cancer

Men who have breast cancer

Women with Ashkenazi Jewish heritage and diagnosed breast cancer

Mercy Health offers genetic testing for patients with a personal or family history of ovarian, colorectal, uterine and/or other cancers. Should you learn that you have an inherited condition, Mercy Health will work with you and your care team on treatment options and surveillance programs.

Navigation Support

The Breast Imaging Navigator guides and facilitates follow-up care from the point of abnormal mammogram to biopsy. The Breast Health Navigator assists breast cancer patients from surgery through treatment and survivorship. Focused on personal, one-on-one care, the imaging navigator and nurse navigators monitor, coordinate, educate and provide emotional support for every patient.

The Cleveland Clinic, which has embraced hospital-hotel projects, in Cleveland, Nov. 25, 2016. For hospitals, the economics to get patients out from under their roofs is compelling, and patients are often more comfortable outside a hospital’s walls, too. (Nathan C. Ward/The New York Times)

Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center

9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

216.445.7946

Website: clevelandclinic.org/breastcancer

Services

Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center provides world-class care to patients with cancer and is at the forefront of new and emerging clinical, translational and basic cancer research.

Cleveland Clinic provides a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to breast cancer care that encompasses the most innovative surgical techniques, access to clinical trials and groundbreaking research.

Detection — Mammography (appointments and walk-ins), breast MRI, image-guided biopsy

Surgeries — Lumpectomy, simple or total mastectomy, modified radical mastectomy, radical mastectomy, nipple-sparing mastectomy, sentinel lymph node procedures, lymphaticovenous bypass, breast reconstruction

Treatments — Hyperthemia therapy, intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), prone breast irradiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, access to clinical trials

Support

At Cleveland Clinic, exceptional cancer care is complemented by services that address the emotional, psycho-social and financial needs of patients. Services include 4th Angel Mentoring Program, Chemocare.com, breast cancer support groups, art & music therapy, psycho-social oncology program, wig boutique, Reiki and yoga. For a full list, visit clevelandclinic.org/cancersupport.

Breast Cancer Physicians on Staff

Breast cancer-focused specialists include:

Breast surgeons

Medical breast specialists, including physicians and nurse practitioners

Breast radiologists

Breast cancer medical oncologists

Breast radiation oncologists

Breast plastic surgeons

Breast pathologists

Breast cancer genetic counselors

Breast cancer psychosocial team, including psychology and social work

Locations and Appointments

Cleveland Clinic is committed to providing you with the highest quality, comprehensive, efficient and compassionate care. We offer several locations for routine screening mammography and consultations for the diagnosis and management of breast disease. Visit clevelandclinic.org/breastlocations for a complete list.

To schedule your mammogram, make an appointment with one of our breast cancer specialists, or request a second opinion, please call 216-445-7946.

Fast Facts

At Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, more than 450 highly skilled doctors, researchers, nurses and technicians care for thousands of patients each year. Ranked one of the nation’s top hospitals, and No. 1 in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center provides a range of services to patients including clinical trials and internationally-recognized cancer research efforts ensuring patients have access to the latest advances in cancer treatment, as well as a range of support programs helping patients navigate the challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis.

The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute at The Ohio State University. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute

Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center

1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus

The James Line at (614) 293-5066 or toll-free at (800) 293-5066

Website: cancer.osu.edu or www.cancer.osu.edu/breastcancer

Services

Offers the full continuum of breast cancer care, from prevention and screening through detection, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship, in a single facility dedicated to advancing breast cancer care through research. The multidisciplinary breast cancer team includes medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, radiologists, radiation oncologists, geneticists and reconstructive surgeons as well as psychologists, physical therapists, social workers, dietitians and oncology-trained nurses.

The breast center also offers:

Clinical trials for all subsets of breast cancer and stages of disease, including triple-negative and metastatic disease

Genetic counseling and a high-risk breast cancer program

Advanced diagnostic imaging, including 3D mammography (Tomosynthesis), automated whole breast ultrasound, breast MRI and image-guided breast biopsies

Breast reconstruction services, including microsurgical techniques using a patient’s own tissue

Lymphedema-relieving surgery for prevention and reduction of lymphedema swelling post-cancer treatment.

Lymphedema-certified physical therapists and oncology rehabilitation services

Private and semi-private chemotherapy/infusion rooms

Women and sexuality after cancer consultative services

James Care for Life support services and programming, including patient and caregiver support groups, nutrition, fitness and other educational classes

for support services and programming, including patient and caregiver support groups, nutrition, fitness and other educational classes Custom wigs, hat and head coverings, specialized clothing and prosthetics through Hope’s Boutique

Other amenities include a cafe with patio dining, free parking, free wireless internet, Patient Resource Center, private counseling suites, private treatment rooms, rehabilitation gymnasium and sanctuary.

Breast Cancer Physicians on Staff

Breast medical oncology – 10

Breast surgical oncology – 8

Breast radiation oncology – 5

Breast radiology – 9

Breast cancer genetics – 5

Oncology reconstructive surgeons – 6

High-risk breast cancer programs – 3

Fast Facts

The Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center is part of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), one of 51 comprehensive cancer centers in the United States as designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for research excellence. The OSUCCC – James earned the NCI’s highest ranking, “exceptional,” after the site reviews for their last three competitive renewals.

Clinical Trials

As one of only a few cancer centers nationwide funded by the NCI to conduct both phase I and II clinical trials on novel anticancer drugs, the OSUCCC – James is a leader in advancing clinical and basic research for the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer. Researchers and clinicians work side-by-side to investigate and then move promising new therapies from the lab bench to the patient’s bedside, all with the goal of creating a cancer-free world one person, one discovery at a time.

Dozens of breast cancer clinical trials are typically open and enrolling patients at the OSUCCC – James, including trials to test new targeted therapies for triple-negative and HER2-positive breast cancers, targeted partial breast radiation techniques and non-medical prevention trials.