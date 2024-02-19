A look at the anime craze at the Mall of Fairfield Commons

Opening in 2020, Original 151 is based on the popular Pokémon franchise, known in Japan as pocket monsters. Pokémon is one of the highest-grossing media franchises in the world with $92.12 billion in earnings, so it makes sense customers would visit a store to see Pikachu, Eevee and the more than 1,000 monsters — Original 151 sells plushies, figures and other merch based on the franchise.

The store also carries a collection of Pokémon trading cards. An employee of Original 151 said these mainly come from its sister store, No Limit Gaming in Kettering. One card, an extremely rare Charizard card, was selling for nearly $1,500.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Original 151 proved popular enough that Adam Smith, owner of the store, expanded in 2022. He did this by opening a store right above called “Nani,” based on the Japanese word for “what.” This store is themed around general anime culture and franchises.

When entering the store, customers are met with a giant statue of Goku, the main character of “Dragon Ball.” As they explore the shop, guests see a variety of model kits, manga, figures and plushies. In the corner, one employee pointed to “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Dragon Ball” and “One Piece” as the largest moneymakers for the store.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

The store has seen a large spike in visitors in recent days because of a new restaurant, Izakaya, opening at the mall. The restaurant co-owned by Smith, features pizzas, Korean Corn Dogs and various appetizers. Employees are encouraged to wear outfits inspired by their favorite anime, and the wall are covered with various decorations.

The restaurant has proved so popular it switched to a reservation-only based system for the foreseeable future.

“After visiting Japan before the pandemic, I found myself wanting to bring home some of the highlights of my experience and turn them into a reality here in Ohio,” Smith told the Dayton Daily News in an interview about Izakaya’s opening.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

How to go

What: Original 151, Nani, and Izakaya at the Mall at Fairfield Commons

Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2733 Fairfield Commons Unit C, Beavercreek

More info: 151nani.com, izakaya.moe, or email original151store@gmail.com