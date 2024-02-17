Blue Berry Cafe announces opening date for Kettering restaurant at former Golden Nugget site

Winsupply Inc., a Moraine-based company, purchased the site of the shuttered Golden Nugget Pancake House in October 2023.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Bill Tolliver, Winsupply’s vice president of real estate services and in-house counsel, said the company has never bought a restaurant property that they then leased to a local restauranteur. He said they did it because of their commitment to the neighborhood and “it just made sense.”

“The best thing about Blue Berry Cafe is first of all they have an impeccable reputation of great food and great service,” Tolliver said. “Winsupply exists to build entrepreneurs and that’s the key tenant of our business model with our wholesale operations throughout the country, so when we had an opportunity to find a local entrepreneur that we were able to support here in Dayton that was really important.”

Andary described this partnership with Winsupply as “winning the restaurant lottery.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“Our goal is to make our landlords very happy. They’ve taken very good care of us and given this gift of a second business that we would never of even dreamt to be able to do,” Andary said. “This kind of thing just doesn’t really happen to people like us.”

In just 54 days, Winsupply has turned a premier corner for a breakfast restaurant into a second home for the Blue Berry Cafe.

“Come in here with an empty belly and a lot of grace,” Andary said.

Customers can expect a menu focusing on breakfast staples that they have grown to love over the past several years. The Blue Berry Cafe does have plans to add soups, salads and other creative items, but they are starting off with what they know — massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Blue Berry Cafe still has plans to reopen in Bellbrook at 129 W. Franklin St., across from Dot’s Market, in the spring, Andary confirmed.

“I think it’s great that Dayton supports local business like Dayton does,” Tolliver said. “I always tell people that Dayton is a community of survivors and we really do try to take care of our own.”

For more information and updates, visit Blue Berry Cafe’s Facebook page (@TheBlueberryCafe). The restaurant posts daily carryout hours. The Kettering restaurant has two phone numbers. For call ahead seating and reservations, call 937-723-7917. For carryout, call 937-723-7919.