Two-day Smart Pet Expo at fairgrounds to have breeders, vendors

By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
Pet owners across the Dayton area will soon be celebrating their companions at the Smart Pet Expo.

The event website states the event “was designed to offer pet enthusiasts the ability to purchase new pets from local breeders while socially engaging with other enthusiasts just like themselves.”

There will be 45 ethical animal breeders in attendance, raising animals of all shapes and sizes. This list includes 8 Paws Tarantulas, Cliff’s Cresties and Standout Serpents.

Running from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. August 3 and 4, the Smart Pet Expo is at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, located at 645 Infirmary Road.

Guests who purchase tickets online before Aug. 2 may purchase a special all-access pass. This pass includes special perks such as early admission each day, up-close encounters with some of the animals and deals on pet food.

Otherwise tickets for the event are $10 each, with children younger than 10 receiving free admission. Purchased tickets can be used either Saturday or Sunday.

How to go

What: Smart Pet Expo

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3-4

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

More info: smartpetexpo.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

