Adults-only Bombers & Brews happening Saturday at Air Force Museum

The evening’s entertainment will include a live band, a mustache contest inspired by Olds, and trivia with prizes.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” said Mary Bruggeman, director of events for the foundation. “If you want to wear your bomber jacket or just come as you are that’s fine. There will also be dancing and music. It’s a fun, adult time. It’s kind of like going to a bar but in a different atmosphere. No matter how much fun you’re having you’re learning something too.”

Organizers noted in a press release that history buffs will enjoy artifact displays by Wright State University and the Museum’s Collection Management Division, and a presentation on the famous “lost” bomber, “Lady Be Good.” There will also be a display of artifacts related to the B-36 and an appearance by Brian Pierson, a well-known B-36 authority, who is constructing his own replica Peacemaker cockpit. Andrew Lloyd, retired RAF Group Captain, will discuss the Dayton codebreakers and their British counterparts.

An hors d’oeuvres buffet will also be provided, and a selection of adult beverages will be available for purchase at cash bars.

Organizers hope Bombers and Brews will continue to appeal to museum newcomers and devotees alike.

“It (attracts) people who may not have been to the museum in years while also bringing in people from out of the area and out of the state,” Bruggeman said. “You’re able to experience the museum in a more different, relaxed way. One gentleman at the very first Bombers and Brews was just happy to have his beer by his favorite airplane.”

All proceeds benefit the Air Force Museum Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for the museum.

HOW TO GO

What: After Dark: Bombers and Brews

Where: National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $40

More info: airforcemuseumfoundation.org/events/#upcoming-events. You must be 21 or older to attend.