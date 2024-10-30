10 things to do this weekend in Dayton

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Support downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop featuring featuring live music and deals on dining, shopping and more.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

2. Monster Jam

When: Nov. 2-3; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway, Dayton

Details: This family-friendly event promises awesome trucks, amazing stunts and action-packed excitement as 12,000 pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air. See the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Sparkle Smash and more.

Cost: $18-$82

More info: 937-775-1000 or nuttercenter.com

Credit: HARRISON NORTON Credit: HARRISON NORTON

3. “Lizzie: The Musical”

When: Nov. 1-3; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Second floor of Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., Dayton

Details: TheatreLab Dayton delivers a wonderfully raw, vocally impressive production of Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Alan Stevens Hewitt and Tim Maner’s “Lizzie,” a visceral rock musical about the infamous double murders that took place at the Borden residence in 1892 Massachusetts. Directed by Mackensie King, this intimate, energetic experience features a terrifically committed quartet consisting of full-throttle Sam Evans (Lizzie Borden), impactful Allie Haines (Emma Borden, Lizzie’s sister), sly Leah Fox (Irish maid Bridget Sullivan), and tender Kyrsten Jankovich (neighbor Alice Russell)

Cost: $21.93-$42.52

More info: theatrelabdayton.org. The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

4. Cultural Arts and Book Series

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

Details: The opening of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Dayton’s 28th annual Cultural Arts and Book Series features a performance by the Dayton Jazz Ensemble directed by Dr. Willie Morris, III, and a presentation with Larry Tye, author of “The Jazzmen: How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie Transformed America.”

Cost: $10 per person. No cost for students with student ID.

More info: 937-610-1555 or jewishdayton.org

5. Dayton Train Show

When: Nov. 2-3; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Details: Railroad historical and preservation societies will be offering info about people’s favorite railroads of the past and present.

Cost: $8 for adults. Free for children 12 and younger with a paid adult.

More info: 937-424-6413 or daytontrainshow.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Beth Stelling

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Beth Stelling, who grew up in Oakwood, is a comedian, writer and actress based in Los Angeles. Her 2023 Netflix special “If You Didn’t Want Me Then” was notably filmed at the Victoria Theatre. She has also written for such TV series as “Rick and Morty,” “Strange Planet,” “The Last O.G.,” “I Love You America with Sarah Silverman,” “Another Period,” and “Crashing” on HBO.

Cost: $35-$99

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

7. SHE-Roe 2024 Storytelling Series Mega Event

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: This series honors the beauty, courage, strength, and vulnerability of women of color, providing a platform where they can be transparent and feel safe.

Cost: $23-$88

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Broadway By Request

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Broadway tunes from such shows as “A Chorus Line,” “Chicago,” “Jersey Boys,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Wicked” among others will be heard based on audience vote in this Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra SuperPops concert.

Cost: $12.50-$101.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

9. St. Brigid Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: St. Brigid, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: The event features vendors selling handmade crafts and holiday décor as well as delicious, fresh baked goods donated by parishioners. A raffle is held with holiday items and gift baskets as prizes, and a silent auction will take place.

Cost: Free

More info: stbrigidxenia.org

10. Blue Circle Run 5K/10K/Walk

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: The Mandalay, 2700 E. River Road, Dayton

Details: The blue circle is the universal symbol for diabetes and this race’s proceeds will benefit Diabetes Dayton.

Cost: $40 for the 5K and virtual walk/run. $45 for the 10K.

More info: thebluecirclerun.itsyourrace.com.