Paranormal Cirque kicks off tonight at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

The show has all the elements of a “normal” circus such as acrobats of the air, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures, but it’s nothing close to normal. It’s a fusion between circus, theatre and cabaret that’s expected to bring “you back to when we dream... and when we had nightmares and fantasies.”

The big top is set up in the parking lot outside of JCPenney and across the street from Mackenzie River. Showtimes are as follows:

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Tickets are still available and range from $15 to $60.

The website states that the show is Rated R. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted. Guests between the ages of 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Paranormal Cirque will be heading to Champaign, IL next weekend. For more information visit paranormalcirque.com or the show’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@paranormalcirque).