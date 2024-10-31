Paranormal Cirque kicks off tonight at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

A paranormal experience like no other starts tonight, Oct. 31, at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.
Paranormal Cirque is “a new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities,” the website states.
The show has all the elements of a “normal” circus such as acrobats of the air, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures, but it’s nothing close to normal. It’s a fusion between circus, theatre and cabaret that’s expected to bring “you back to when we dream... and when we had nightmares and fantasies.”
The big top is set up in the parking lot outside of JCPenney and across the street from Mackenzie River. Showtimes are as follows:
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31
- 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
- 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
- 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3
Tickets are still available and range from $15 to $60.
The website states that the show is Rated R. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted. Guests between the ages of 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Paranormal Cirque will be heading to Champaign, IL next weekend. For more information visit paranormalcirque.com or the show’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@paranormalcirque).
