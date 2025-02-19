Albino alligator at Newport Aquarium has died; there are fewer than 100 in the world

The aquarium asked people to share memories and photos of the alligator.

“Our thoughts are with the animal care and guest experience teams who knew him best, as they’ve lost a close friend,” the post said.

Newport Aquarium is currently hosting “Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World,” an activity taking place through March 2 that allows visitors to search for hidden globes and follow clues to win prizes.

The aquarium is located at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Ky.