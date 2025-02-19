Albino alligator at Newport Aquarium has died; there are fewer than 100 in the world

In a social media announcement Tuesday, the Newport Aquarium announced the passing of a rare albino alligator and said he lived for more than two decades.
“Snowball was a tremendous ambassador for his species for 21 years, teaching all who met him about conservation and the alligator’s vital role in the health of wetland ecosystems,” Newport Aquarium’s post reads. “Fewer than 100 albino alligators are known to exist worldwide, and their survival rate in the wild is low due to their lack of camouflage and sensitivity to ultraviolet rays.”
The aquarium asked people to share memories and photos of the alligator.
“Our thoughts are with the animal care and guest experience teams who knew him best, as they’ve lost a close friend,” the post said.
Newport Aquarium is currently hosting “Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World,” an activity taking place through March 2 that allows visitors to search for hidden globes and follow clues to win prizes.
The aquarium is located at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Ky.
