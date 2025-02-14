Fun and faith: ‘Kaleidoscope’ radio show celebrates 25th anniversary

In addition to Grammy and Dove Award-winning vocalists Larnelle Harris and Chris Tomlin, the lineup of Christian artists includes Point of Grace, Ray Boltz, Mark Lowry, David Boyer, and Calvin Hunt among others. The show has also featured guest authors including Brian Kilmeade of “Fox and Friends.”

“It’s been a whole lot of fun being able to reach people who know about the show and those who just stop by to be a part of it because they happen to be at the right place at the right time,” Morris said. “It’s great to engage people in their daily living.”

She’ll never forget Harris, known for such tunes as “More Than Wonderful” and “I’ve Just Seen Jesus,” bringing the Mall at Fairfield Commons to basically a standstill due to his powerful, resonant vocals.

“Larnelle was performing in front of what was then Elder-Beerman,” Morris said. “He came out of the crowd walking up the aisle singing at the top of his lungs his signature song, ‘Amen.’ We not only drew a crowd on the floor but we drew a crowd from above looking over the rails. It was quite the moment.”

Through the years, “Kaleidoscope” has utilized its community outreach at such venues as Carillon Park, Dayton Mall, Island MetroPark, Second Street Market, Town and Country Shopping Center, and the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to name only a few. Door prizes and gifts are drawn for audience members as well.

“We always try to make the entertainment fun but faith-based so we can share in a good, appropriate way God’s love through music,” said Nance, a member of the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame. “We have had somewhere between 75 and 100 nationally known artists who have come in to do the show. All the elements are there to make the show fit well into the public sector.”

Nance, whose career spans more than 50 years, particularly serving as the morning show host and program director for WFCJ for 22 years, also regards “Kaleidoscope” as an appealing form of nostalgia.

“It’s a throwback to how radio and TV were many years ago with locally-produced programs with an audience,” he said. “It makes what we do one-of-a-kind.”

One of the most heartfelt components of the broadcast is its storytelling messaging. As a faith-based product, the show leans into personal testimonies with the hope of inspiring others.

“We always try to bring in quality, gifted artists and have them share about who they are — not to just have them perform,” Morris said. “We’ve had some incredible stories told that have captivated people because of its realism. It’s not a story somebody wrote or made up — they’re telling their personal story. I remember there was a nationally known singer who lost her husband through a diving accident at a young age. She shared the trauma she went through and it reached people’s hearts.”

“People can relate to these stories,” Nance said. “It’s helpful to hear of someone going through something you’ve been through.”

Another central element to the broadcast’s success is Joshua Jazz, a seven-piece house band under the direction of Chris Haines. He’s happy the show embraced live music from the start, which has made the experience very rewarding.

“The energy of live music is great,” Haines said. “When you have live music, anything goes because it may not go well and that might be what makes it great because it will be unique, surprising and different. When you also have good professional artists who can handle a live band you get an exponential result. And being a Christian program, there is a spiritual aspect to what we do that’s much bigger and deeper than just putting the music together.”

“Kaleidoscope” began as a monthly broadcast but has been narrowed to six per year. This year the show is expected to appear at the Montgomery County Fair, the Chocolate Festival, and Carillon Park’s A Carillon Christmas.

“This is a great outreach,” Nance said. “We want to continue to build it and invite people. We’ve been fortunate and blessed to have locations that welcome us.”

“We try to be relational and have a high touch with our listeners,” Morris said. “We don’t want to just stay inside four walls and assume the people are out there. We want them to be able to come up and talk with us and recognize our faces. And we want to recognize them as we continue to be relational out in the community. We want to keep ‘Kaleidoscope’ going for as long as it is supported and appreciated by the community. We will follow God’s call to be out in the community for as long as we are able.”

A two-hour retrospective special with highlights of the past 25 years and nearly 200 shows will air from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 1.

“We’ll feature highlights and clips of some of the artists’ music and stories,” Nance said. “It’ll be a good variety of what has been done on the program over the years.”

