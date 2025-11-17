Annual Nativities exhibit at University of Dayton has ‘Seeking Shelter’ theme

This exhibit is a self-guided experience spanning two floors of the Roesch Library building, UD officials said. It is for all ages.

There are activities for young children who visit, including ornament craft making and a “seek-and-find” search for details among the Nativity scenes.

Last year, we asked Bridget Retzloff, the Marian Library’s visual resources librarian, “what are Nativity sets and how are they generally used?”

Retzloff leads the team responsible for planning and implementing the creative and inspirational project each year. Her response:

A Nativity set, or crèche, is a three-dimensional representation of the birth of Jesus Christ. Many Christians display Nativity sets in their homes during Christmas and Advent. Churches, schools, and other public places may set up crèches as well. Some celebrate with a live Nativity scene that includes actors and animals playing the parts of the Holy Family and the visitors who came to see Jesus after his birth. St. Francis is credited with enacting the first Nativity scene in 1223.

We also asked, “How did UD start collecting these?” Retzloff said:

The Marian Library collects artwork related to Mary, the mother of Jesus. As part of the larger artwork collection, I see the crèches as helping to illustrate an important aspect of Mary’s identity and her life. Mary is especially integrated into the faith lives of Catholics as an intercessor and model of faith. The Marianists (the religious order who founded UD) have a special devotion to Mary.

The Marian Library Crèche Collection began in 1984 with the generous contributions of friends and donors. Among about 15,000 pieces of artwork, there are over 3,600 Nativity sets. We have more than 100,000 books related to Mary, from over 150 countries. Archival materials such as holy cards, stamps and sheet music round out the collection which is used by scholars from around the world, UD faculty and students, and local community members.

HOW TO GO

What: Seeking Shelter Christmas Exhibit

Where: University of Dayton’s Roesch Library Stuart and Mimi Rose Gallery, Marian Library Gallery and Crèche Museum

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Nov. 24 through Jan. 16, 2026. Closed Nov. 27-28, Dec. 5, Dec. 24–Jan. 1. Weekend hours vary, check for details online at https://udayton.edu/calendar/2025/11/seeking-shelter.php.

Cost: Free

Parking: If you are visiting on a weekday, a parking pass is required. For a free parking pass, drive through the main campus entrance on Stewart Street just east of Brown Street and follow the signs to visitor parking. Stop at the visitor center, and an attendant will issue a parking pass. The closest entrance to P Lot is the ground floor (Learning Teaching Center) entrance. B Lot is closest to the main entrance of Roesch Library. Parking passes are not required on weekends.