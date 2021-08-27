Antique fire equipment will be on display at Carillon Historical Park

The park’s exhibit buildings and structures will be available to explore.

The annual event, hosted by the Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Assoc., was held at Veteran’s Park in Germantown for 23 years. It changed locations last year due to expansion of the Germantown Fire Department into the park, limiting space for larger trucks.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: 25th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show and Muster

WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4. Park hours are Monday–Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

ADMISSION: Admission to the park is $12 per adult (ages 18–59), $10 per senior, $8 per child (3–17), Children under 3 and Dayton History members are free.