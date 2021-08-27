Antique fire equipment will be on display at Carillon Historical Park

The 25th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show will be held at Carillon Historical Park Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can view 40 antique pieces of equipment dating from the 1800s to the 1900s at the family-friendly educational day of fun.
Among the highlights will be a 1922 Ford Model TT American LaFrance fire truck owned by the Farmland, Ind. fire department and an early 1900s horse drawn hose cart pulled by two Belgian draft horses.
A flea market will be held in the parking lot with fire related items for sale.
The park’s exhibit buildings and structures will be available to explore.
The annual event, hosted by the Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Assoc., was held at Veteran’s Park in Germantown for 23 years. It changed locations last year due to expansion of the Germantown Fire Department into the park, limiting space for larger trucks.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: 25th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show and Muster
WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 4. Park hours are Monday–Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
ADMISSION: Admission to the park is $12 per adult (ages 18–59), $10 per senior, $8 per child (3–17), Children under 3 and Dayton History members are free.