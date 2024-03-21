Are ghosts real? Researcher from ‘Ghost Hunters’ to speak at Victoria Theatre

“My goal is to bring audiences a deeper insight into the supernatural world and unlock the mysteries that haunt us all,” said Pari in a news release. “It’s the 21st century and yet people today are just as obsessed with the paranormal and the belief that ghosts exist as they have been since the beginning of time.”

In particular, “Ghosts: Do You Believe?” will tackle such questions as:

Are ghosts real?

Can we make contact with the other side?

What happens after we die?

Does any of our spirit continue to linger here on the earthly plain?

How do we cope with our own mortality?

With 30 years of experience researching the unknown, Pari travels as a guest lecturer at the largest paranormal and spiritual conferences and conventions in the country. In addition to being interviewed by Anderson Cooper, he has done radio shows and podcasts all around the globe. He has also written two books based upon his findings and his approach to the paranormal, along with three other books that include stories from life on the road. He has also designed and published multiple coloring books for children and adults.

Beyond his paranormal research, Dustin is a motivational speaker, mental health and suicide awareness advocate, and Christian lecturer.

“‘Ghosts: Do You Believe?’ takes attendees on a journey exploring the human spirit and ghostly apparitions,” Pari said. “Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding about the search for meaning in life, beyond death and ghosts.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Ghosts: Do You Believe?”

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26

Cost: $39-$49

Tickets: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org