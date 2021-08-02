Art in the City debut: Trio of women artists are focus of new Contemporary Dayton exhibitions

Three new exhibitions featuring women artists will debut at The Contemporary Dayton during Art in the City on Friday, Aug. 6.
The work by artists, Mychaelyn Michalec, a Dayton fiber artist and painter, Nina Chanel Abney, a New Jersey-based painter and Sara Cwynar, a Brooklyn-based artist and filmmaker, will be the second exhibition in The Co’s new home in the Arcade.
“We are excited to exhibit three women artists whose work is charged with commentary on social attitudes and inequities,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director of The Co, in a release.
The exhibition will be on view through Oct. 24.
Mychaelyn Michalec: From A Basement On A Hill
Dayton-based artist and Oakwood resident, Mychaelyn Michalec’s latest body of work is of embroidered “drawings” and deeply textured tufted rug “paintings.”
Using her own family as her primary subject, she depicts those closest to her in a shared space preoccupied by different things. She couples these images with awkward selfies taken during routine household chores, other daily tasks, and activities.
Nina Chanel Abney
As a skillful storyteller, Abney visually articulates the complex social dynamics of contemporary life.
Her works are informed as much by mainstream news media as they are by animated cartoons, video games, hip-hop culture, celebrity websites, and tabloid magazines.
Using loaded topics and controversial issues with irreverence and satire, Abney’s works are both pointed contemporary genre scenes and scathing commentaries on social attitudes and inequities.
Sara Cwynar: Soft Film
Cwynar combines elements of composite photography, experimental film, and performance video.
In “Soft Film,” she collects, arranges, and archives her eBay purchases of dated objects according to a logic based upon color, material, vintage, and use.
The film is the recipient of the 2016 Baloise Art Prize at the Basel Art Fair in Basel, Switzerland.
HOW TO GO
The exhibitions open Friday, Aug. 6 during Art in the City.
A Members Preview is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a public reception from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Co is located at 25 W. Fourth St., in the Arcade in downtown Dayton.
Admission is free.
Artist talks
Nina Chanel Abney, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in The Co’s galleries.
Mychaelyn Michalec: From A Basement On A Hill, Friday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in The Co’s galleries
Sara Cwynar: Soft Film, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Online event can be found here.
Curator’s tour
Once a month on Saturdays, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in The Co’s galleries. Free admission.
Online
“In Studio”: Mychaelyn Michalec, a short film providing an in-depth look at the artist and her practice.
Premieres Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.
More information about the The Contemporary Dayton and the upcoming exhibitions can be found here.