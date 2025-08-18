Back to school for adults 50 and older: Lifelong learning classes include distance walking, parks history and more

The year-round offerings are about more than hitting the books as there are a variety of fitness and wellness classes designed to keep participants healthy well into their golden years. But these aren’t your grandparents phys-ed classes. Tai Chi, Chi Gong and a distance walking seminar are just a few of the many fall term offerings.

“We want to help keep everyone active,” said Katie Reynolds, executive director of Special Programs and Continuing Education at the University of Dayton. “And that will help them stay healthy in the long term.”

Gene Idol, 78, knows firsthand how important exercise can be to recovery as well as overall health and wellness. The Kettering resident started training in Taekwondo in 1974 and Tai Chi in 1977. He added Chi Gong to his routine in 2018 after undergoing hip surgery.

“The surgeon called me his poster boy because of my recovery,” Idol said.

Idol is teaching both Tai Chi and Chi Gong during the UDOLLI fall term. Both are ancient Chinese forms of exercise and moving meditation that can improve strength, balance and flexibility. And, according to Reynolds, both are popular classes, so much so that Tai Chi: Continuation of the Form was added for the fall term for those who have already taken the introductory course.

“It’s about learning how to move and keeping the muscles loose,” Idol said. “And getting the brain to see things in a different way as well as building strength.”

Even those with mobility issues can benefit from the practice.

“I have people who practice while sitting down and they can still get benefits from the class,” he said. “It’s gentle movement.”

The UDOLLI fitness and wellness classes are also educational:

Walking the Line is a distance-walking seminar that covers about four miles each class

A MetroParks Fall Beauty course explores the beauty and history of six different Five Rivers MetroParks

The Fitness News class examines the latest research and news about topics such as exercise, recovery, nutrition and injury prevention

Beyond the physical benefits, the Osher program also offers mental health benefits.

“When you’re retired, if you don’t find a place to engage, it can really be a struggle to find your identity,” Reynolds said. “These classes offer a community.”

Registration is open for the fall term with most classes getting underway in mid-September.

