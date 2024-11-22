Breaking: Big star announced as headliner for 2025′s Voices of America Country Music Festival

Big star announced as headliner for 2025′s Voices of America Country Music Festival

Three of four have been announced; annual West Chester event set for Aug. 7-10, 2025.
Thousands of fans gather on day three of the first Voices of America Country Music Fest Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 on the grounds of National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Lifestyles
By Journal-News
33 minutes ago
It appears one of country music’s biggest stars, who is typically “headin’ down south to the land of the pines,” is coming to Southwest Ohio in August 2025.

“Wagon Wheel” singer Darius Rucker has been announced as another headliner at next year’s Voices of America Country Music Festival that takes place annually at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds in West Chester Twp.

The headlining act is the third to be announced by festival organizers. Rucker is the Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 headliner and he joins Bailey Zimmerman and HARDY. There is still one more to be announced, officials said Friday.

“Wagon Wheel” singer Darius Rucker has been announced as another headliner at next year’s Voices of America Country Music Festival that takes place annually at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds in West Chester Twp. CONTRIBUTED

The annual festival brings thousands of country music fans to Butler County and will be in its third year in 2025. Passes to attend are already on sale.

Concertgoers will experience a gathering of country music’s biggest names, and more than 30 artists will perform on four different stages over the course of the four-day event. The previous festival drew more than 100,000 people.

“We saw a high demand for tickets in Year 2. People who bought tickets in 2024 have had access to buy tickets for 2025, and we’ve seen a huge positive response in ticket buyers for next year. So, once we start rolling out the headliners, word is going to spread very quickly, and we do anticipate the festival to be sold out by the spring,” said Carly Adams, marketing manager for the Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Hardy will perform at the 2025 Voices of America Country Music Fest in West Chester Twp. CONTRIBUTED

Bailey Zimmerman performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Credit: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Darius Rucker performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

