Brigid’s Path cares for newborns exposed to addictive substances

Brigid’s Path cared for 47 babies in 2020 — an 18 percent increase from 2019

83 percent of babies at Brigid’s Path would have been placed directly into foster case without Brigid’s Path

96 percent of moms were very satisfied with their experience at Brigid’s Path

68 percent of babies went home with a parent, family members or Safe Family after discharge

152 lives of babies and kin impacted in 2020 — an 18 percent increase from 2019

“When we articulated our Brigid’s Path values in 2019, it felt right to state, ‘We are bold.’ After all, there’s never been a singular, all-knowing playbook for us to follow,” says Kingston. “Creating a new way to care for substance-exposed babies and their families takes courage. A willingness to adapt. To try new things. And, in the midst of a global pandemic, that’s exactly what we did. We still welcomed families facing the crisis of substance use, but we also wore masks, sanitized even more than normal, and kept going. We kept loving families and championing them forward. And we’ll keep doing it because our community needs us.”

Brigid's Path is the first newborn recovery center in Ohio. CONTRIBUTED

What you can donate

In addition to financial support, Brigid’s Path can use:

Dreft Stage 1 laundry detergent

Trash bags

Diapers (sizes 3 and 4)

Diaper pail liner refills

Bounty paper towels

Single-serve, non-perishable foods for family center (granola bars, soups, single-serve meals, etc.)

White copy paper

Donations may be dropped off any time at the front door (3601 S. Dixie Drive, Moraine, OH 45439). Additional items can be found on a wish list at brigidspath.org/donate.

If you know a mom who is pregnant or newly postpartum and struggling with substance use, Brigid’s Path can help.

Anyone can refer a family to Brigid’s Path by calling (937) 350-1785 or going online at brigidspath.org/referrals.

Other ways you can help

Want to host a fundraiser? Make meals for families? Do a day of service? Ideas to support Brigid’s Path can be found at brigidspath.org/getinvolved.

After canceling its four fundraising events last year, Brigid’s Path will hold an inaugural golf outing with Homefull on July 19 at Sycamore Creek Country Club. A popular event, SKETCH, is scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Top of the Market. More details and events can be found online at brigidspath.org/events.

