JUST IN: Incubus heading to Rose Music Center for the first time

Incubus will take the stage of Rose Music Center at The Heights on Sunday, Sept. 5. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

“Since first coming together in 1991, Incubus have consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights,” stated a release from the Rose. “The California band’s sales eclipse 23 million albums worldwide to date with multiplatinum and platinum certifications from around the globe.”