Bring some passion to your Valentine’s Day with these 2 simple cocktails

½ oz. Aperol

½ oz. passion fruit juice

Top with prosecco

Serve with a slice of blood orange to create some instant drama to your drink!

The Sage Advice is a complex but satisfying whiskey drink. CONTRIBUTED/TESS VELLA

Sage Advice

My sage advice would be to stay home and mix up a batch of these with your babe. This drink has a few more ingredients making it a complex but satisfying whiskey drink. Mix all the ingredients together in a tin, shake and top with a sage leaf — the sexiest of all the herbs, yeah, I said it. You can sip and snuggle your Valentine’s night away.

2 oz. bourbon

½ oz. passion fruit juice

¼ oz. St. Germaine

½ oz. sage infused simple syrup (or plain simple is fine, too!)

1 oz. lime juice

Sage leaf — shaken in the tin, then an additional one for garnish.

Strain into a coupe, or serve on the rocks, enjoy!