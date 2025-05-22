Building on her fashion background, Erin Tufts Cartier brings visual storytelling to life

“I’ve always been very much into putting my outfits together, even as a small child. Both my grandmothers taught me to sew. My mom’s mom was this nurturer and taught me the fine details of nice tailoring. My dad’s mom was an artist and I definitely got my creative streak from her.”

Her father was an entrepreneur, a way of life that would also have an impact.

In her last year of college Cartier started a clothing line with a friend, creating concepts and moodboards for the photoshoots. The business folded when a collection they had invested all their funds in was destroyed in the mail.

“We put every penny into it. We were so young we didn’t know to insure the package. We just dissolved it.”

Cartier worked for many years in retail while pursuing a side project in handbag design. She was mentored by a former Hermès atelier and learned the artisan technique of saddle stitching leather by hand. This birthed the brand Rorin, which she ran for fifteen years and sold in stores across the country.

Cartier, 40, lives with her husband Rorie Cartier, the CEO of the Air Force Museum Foundation.

“He loves to tell the stories of others in history,” said his wife.

Their Oakwood house is currently on the market in the hopes of moving downtown where they can “walk out the front door and grab a cup of coffee”. Freyja, their rescue dog, is named after the Norse goddess of love and war. When asked if she fits that description, Cartier says, “She’s a hot mess, so yeah.”

ETC CREATIVE STUDIO

Cartier eventually had to shut down operations of Rorin due to labor shortages during the COVID pandemic.

“Everything was US production, and nobody was going into work. It was a challenging time.”

Fortunately she was able to regroup and move forward. While running Rorin she had simultaneously begun exploring brand management for extra income by taking on branding and web design for clients. In May 2023 she turned it into a full-time business called ETC Creative Studio.

“Visual storytelling is the overall theme of what I love to do, whether it’s branding and creative direction for businesses, or storytelling through photography. Each person I work with is so different and I get to meet and work with all these people and I find it really exciting.”

Credit: Hannah Kasper Credit: Hannah Kasper

THE ARTIST’S WAY

Cartier’s adoption of photography into her regular practice happened organically.

“Photography was always prominent throughout my handbag brand. I loved creating the concepts and doing the photoshoots.

“In 2023 I did ‘The Artist’s Way’ workbook with a group of four creatives. I reflected back and realized photography was a big thing (for me)."

Cartier prefers to shoot on film.

“The way you have to think about the intentional use of the taking of the photos. You’re not taking 500 shots. I have 10, 16, or 36 exposures in a roll of film. That roll of film is 20 bucks and another 20 to get it developed and scanned. It’s being conscious about how you’re using it.”

She also wanted to keep being creative through fashion photography.

“There are so many things in our world that are incredibly beautiful that we’re missing out on because we’re so focused on getting the next 5 dollar t-shirt. There are many small brands that are doing the work and making sure things are made ethically.

“One of the creative projects I want to work on is exploring different indigenous villages and the artisan techniques that are done, prominently by women, in these communities. Any money I make off of that would go back to these communities.”

She recently traveled to Kenya where she photographed an editorial fashion shoot for Plaza Kvinna Magazine, a Swedish fashion magazine.

“Getting published is a huge deal. I’m super excited.”

MORNING ROUTINE

“Freyja’s been waking me up at 6:30. She takes her paw and slaps the bed. I sleep with earplugs and an eye mask, and she still wakes me up.

“Freyja gets fed. She gets her breakfast and then breakfast dessert, which is her supplements.”

Cartier has Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, a condition in which the body releases excessive amounts of histamines, so she monitors her diet carefully.

“I quit coffee last year. I make matcha, which is a slow release caffeine. I make milk in the steamer with some maple syrup and whisk my matcha. That’s my little thing.

“Sometimes Rorie comes down and makes his coffee or sometimes I make it and bring it to him. Depending on the weather we’ll sit outside.”

The deck connects to a heated porch, so they can have the feel of being outside even in colder weather. Though the winters are difficult for the Southerner, the warmer months are welcome.

“The summers here are blissful. Growing up in Louisiana in August and September is like living in the armpit of hell. Ya’ll think it’s humid here - ya’ll have got no idea. It will be 120% humidity and you’re inhaling sweat water.”

ONE-CAR FAMILY

“We are a one car family, so I drop Rorie off at work at the Foundation and then I’m going to the gym to lift weights, or I run or do yoga.”

She comes home, makes a smoothie, and gets to work.

Cartier’s main focus of brand management is on the visual elements of creative direction, encompassing web design, photography and videography, and creative consultation. Though she took design classes at LSU, she doesn’t consider herself a graphic designer.

“I’m a self-taught person. The last two years I’ve outsourced more. I build the direction and concept and then I work with way more talented graphic designers to help me bring it to life.

“I like color. Nothing I do is bland, everything I do is bright. There was lots of color and texture in my bags.”

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“I’ve been building a lot of mood boards lately. I’m pitching right now to different fashion brands for trips to Sicily and the Canary Islands. I’m waiting to hear back from a hat brand on doing their Spring/Summer campaign in Valencia.

“I offer different packages which cover production, getting the model, picking the location. I send them the mood board and my portfolio. They can choose how many looks and different deliverables they want — video or no video.”

When asked how she finds fashion clients to reach out to, she says it stems from over two decades of working in retail.

“I’ve connected with a lot of brands over the years. I’m not an avid shopper, but I’ve been obsessed with fashion for so many years.”

DEAR DELULU

Cartier recently aired the second season of her podcast, with she hosts with her best friend, Fallon Brennan, who is based in New Orleans.

“Fallon and I have known each other for a long time but didn’t become besties until we were 30. We have a podcast called Dear Delulu. It’s basically your elder millennial nostalgia slash going through life podcast. We talk about relationships, growing up in the 90s, turning 40, perimenopause. We think we’re hilarious.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“We record on Zoom. I edit and she does all the social media. The editing is quite time-consuming.

“This season we have guests. We’re bringing on Dr. Laura Valle and Dr. Wendy Chorny. We’re bringing on a financial advisor and an author. It’s a passion project right now.”

DINNER AND BOOKS

Later in the day she sets up a still life of products to practice editorial photography. It’s a chance for her to play with her cameras.

“I go and pick up Rorie. Freyja’s insistent on coming and we take her to a park in Oakwood.”

Then it’s home for dinner and reading outside on the patio.

“I used to love cooking, but now it’s annoying for me. It’s hard because I have Mast Cell Disorder, so I have to be cognizant of everything I eat. I have to avoid pineapple, strawberries, spinach, bananas. I can’t have refrigerated meat, most of my proteins have to come from frozen. I get the huge bag of frozen tenderloins from Costco and defrost them in a pot of bone broth and then I can make salad or wraps.”

“I read three books at a time. Right now it’s ‘The Artist’s Way’, ‘The Let Them Theory’ by Mel Robbins, and whatever fantasy book I’m reading. I’m also listening to ‘Anxious People’, which is one of my book clubs.”

Then it might be watching a movie, if the two can come to a compromise.

“We have very different taste in movies. He likes animated films with heart, but they make me cry. I would rather watch action movies.

“We go to bed pretty early. On the weekends we try to stay up til 10. I’ll get back in bed and read.”

GENUINE KINDNESS

“I really love what I do. Every day is different and I work with new people all of the time.”

“One of the most unique things about Dayton other than its really cool artist community is the genuine kindness. You see it even in the small businesses. One small business will admit that they’re struggling, and everyone comes out to support them.”

MORE DETAILS

Learn more about Erin Tufts Cartier at etccreativestudio.com and on Instagram @erintuftscartier

Listen to the podcast on streaming services and at deardelulupod.substack.com