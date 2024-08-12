CAR TALK: New owner is under no obligation to return car sold by mistake

He offered me another car, but it’s not exactly what I want -- or now have. What do you think I should do? -- Ben

I think the general manager’s girlfriend had her heart set on your car, Ben. You’re in a strong bargaining position, and, in the end, you should get the car you want.

I don’t know exactly what’s going on behind the scenes here, but they clearly sold you the car, you paid for the car, you registered the car, you insured the car, and you own the car. Your dog has probably spent three rigorous weeks working his smell into the upholstery, too.

The car is yours unless they make it worthwhile for you to swap it for something else. You should be courteous about it, and say you’d like to help them. But if it were me, I’d say, look, this is the car I want -- in this color, with these features. If you order a replacement car for me for no additional money and loan me a comparable car until my new car comes in, you can have your car back.

Or alternatively, you could say, all right, I’ll take the other car you have on the lot, even though it’s not really what I want, but you have to make it worth my while. So, take a couple of thousand bucks off the price.

And because the whole thing seems a bit fishy, I’d get a confirmation of what they agree to do in writing or an email.

I don’t know what’s involved in reversing a transaction. But you must have paid sales tax and registration fees on the car, and you want to be sure you don’t have to pay that stuff again on the replacement. They should cover all of that.

And if you’re not satisfied with what they offer, keep the car you’ve got. They can always order another one for the GM’s girlfriend.

