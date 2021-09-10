Celebrate Greek culture with this cookie recipe

For the second year in a row, pandemic-related concerns prompted organizers of this weekend’s upcoming Dayton Greek Festival to hold a drive-thru event, where food orders must be placed online in advance.

It’s disappointing, of course, not to have the festival in person, but at least there is the opportunity to order and enjoy the popular Greek staples the festival is known for, including pastries, Greek salads, a variety of gyros and Souvlaki dinners.