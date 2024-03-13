Celebrate Pi Day with $3.14 pies this Thursday

But the important part of this rusty math lesson is that restaurants have taken this mathematical constant that many of us don’t use, to apply in a delicious and satisfying way to March 14 or 3.14, making it the perfect day to celebrate both π and pies.

Again this year, Old Scratch Pizza locations are offering Margherita pizzas and OSPils Italian-style Pilsner pints for $3.14. The Pi Day promotion is only available for dine-in orders with one Margherita pizza per guest. It can not be combined with other offers and will be available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s a great deal and time to check out the newest spot in Troy that opened in early 2024.

The restaurant’s 12-inch Margherita pizzas, which normally retails for $12.95, are topped with crushed San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, and Romano. The signature draft beer OSPils is a light and crisp Italian-style pizza pilsner breed in a collaboration with Warped Wing Brewery and is a great pairing to go with your celebratory pie.

Visit oldscratchpizza.com for locations and to learn more.

Other national chains that are getting in on the March 14 celebration include:

7-Eleven: Get any large pizza on Thursday for $3.14 each when you sign up for 7Rewards or order through the 7NOW delivery app. 7NOW members can also get $14 off of $30 purchases with the code PIDAYDEAL.

BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza (dine-in only) for $3.14.

Burger King : Spend $3.14 or more on Pi Day to get a free Hersey’s Sundae Pie.

: Spend $3.14 or more on Pi Day to get a free Hersey’s Sundae Pie. Domino’s: Customers can order two or more items from the mix-and-match menu for $7 each on Pi Day for carryout or delivery.

Customers can order two or more items from the mix-and-match menu for $7 each on Pi Day for carryout or delivery. Dorothy Lane Market: Save 10% on DLM quiches and dessert pies online only through March 14. Visit www.dorothylane.com/category/DLMPies

Save 10% on DLM quiches and dessert pies online only through March 14. Visit www.dorothylane.com/category/DLMPies Firehouse Subs : On Wednesday and Thursday, purchase a meatball sub for $5 through the Firehouse Subs app or online.

: On Wednesday and Thursday, purchase a meatball sub for $5 through the Firehouse Subs app or online. Marie Callender’s : Get $3.14 off select Marie Callender’s frozen pies when shopping online at selected retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon Fresh.

: Get $3.14 off select Marie Callender’s frozen pies when shopping online at selected retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon Fresh. Noodles & Company : On Pi Day, rewards members can get any shareable for $3.14 with the purchase of a regular entree.

: On Pi Day, rewards members can get any shareable for $3.14 with the purchase of a regular entree. Papa John’s: Buy one regular-priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Buy one regular-priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14. Whole Foods Market: Take $3.14 off a large apple or cherry pie from the bakery, customize an oven-baked pizza through the app starting at $2.99.

There are several shops, including the ever-popular Partial to Pie bakery on Shroyer Road in Belmont, that are planning for an influx of pie lovers this Thursday. In an Instagram post a week ago they wrote, “we are about a week away from Pi Day! Place your order now to make sure you can celebrate with us. We will additionally have jam packed bakery cases that morning.”

They are limiting customers to no more than five pies that day to be sure there is enough for everyone. And just like Partial to Pie all of the deals on Pi Day are while supplies last, so don’t wait to celebrate.

