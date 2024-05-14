Chase increases sign-up bonus for popular credit cards for limited time

For a limited time, new applicants for the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve cards can earn 75,000 bonus points via a welcome bonus offer.

Here are the details:

Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

This bonus offer is up from a previous offer of 60,000 points.

These bonus points can be worth $1,125 for Sapphire Reserve customers and over $900 for Sapphire Preferred card holders if redeemed through Chase Travel.

But even if you opt for a different redemption method, this bonus offer should still be worth at least $750.

The Chase Sapphire line of travel credit cards is popular for a good reason. Between a generous welcome bonus, relevant spending rewards categories and solid travel-related perks, there can be a lot of value in having one of these cards in your wallet.

If this has piqued your interest, you are probably wondering which level of Sapphire card best suits you. It likely depends on the amount of traveling you do each year.

Ask yourself: Do you spend enough on travel to justify the enhanced perks that come with the hefty annual fee of the Reserve card? And how important is lounge access to you while traveling?

If you’re not spending thousands on travel each year, you may find that the small annual fee attached to the Preferred is more digestible.

Team Clark has a comparison of the Sapphire cards on Clark.com to help you make that decision.