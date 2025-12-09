Christmas tree needles can be toxic to your pets

As a kitten, our Pip was transfixed by the lights on the tree, the train rolling around it on a track and the taste of the needles. Pip climbed our 9‑foot tree on numerous occasions, each time leaving his ill‑fitting collar at the top, tasking husband Ed with locating a ladder and retrieving it.

We got lucky. Somehow the tree remained upright throughout Pip’s various assaults.

Dog owners have it easier, although care must be taken if cookies or other treats are hanging from the limbs. Dogs often will attempt to sample such items.

Our beautiful, fun‑loving rescue dog Lucy (who has since passed) could eat or drink anything, and usually did. One of the reasons we stopped purchasing live Christmas trees was her tendency to consume the water in the container used to keep the tree hydrated. It never seemed to bother her, but it scared the heck out of us.

Our current dog, Teddy, has a sensitive stomach, and I don’t believe we would be as lucky if he drank the Christmas tree water.

According to petmed.com, “If you have a live Christmas tree, it’s likely sitting in a container of water to help keep its needles fresh and green for weeks. Unfortunately, many dogs can’t resist the temptation of investigating this new water source.

“Christmas tree water contains sap and pine oils that can cause gastrointestinal upset if ingested. Choose a Christmas tree stand that prohibits access to the water, or create a lid for the water container with something durable from your house.”

The other concern with a live tree is the needles and how they might harm your dog’s internal systems.

Many dogs enjoy the smell and taste of Christmas tree needles, but the vets at petsmart.com write, “Unfortunately, they can cause upset and serious injury to your dog’s gastrointestinal tract if consumed. The tree’s sap and oils can cause drooling, vomiting and diarrhea.”

Make sure to inspect the tree you are purchasing for dry, loose needles. Once your tree is up, vacuum daily under and around the evergreen. Remember to keep the tree well hydrated to avoid unnecessary needle droppings.

Bil‑jac.com suggests taking note of any vomiting or other signs of illness associated with consumption of either pieces of the tree or items placed on the tree like ornaments and garland: “Contact your vet and give them key details pertaining to what your dog ate, when they ate it, and their symptoms. You can also call the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764‑7661 — just note that they do charge a fee per incident.”

Finally, remember dogs are also attracted to the tree’s ornaments, which is why the most indestructible of these should be hung at the bottom of the tree and the most fragile should be hung at the top.

One year when I was a kid, my mom made gingerbread men and strands of popcorn and cranberries for our tree. She also purchased styrofoam ornaments that looked like orange and lemon slices, gingerbread houses and sugared gum drops. The tree sparkled in the lights’ reflection. It was the most beautiful I had seen.

Our dog, a Miniature Schnauzer named Maxie, also took a liking to it. She thought it was the most “yummy” tree she had seen and promptly ate every ornament she could reach. As instructed by Maxie’s vet, we had to watch her go to the bathroom for several days after her Christmas buffet to make sure her internal system stayed clear.

Fortunately, it did. But my sister, Beth, and I thought it was the funniest thing ever watching my parents follow Maxie around the backyard as she did her business. My parents weren’t all that amused.

Karin Spicer is a member of the Dog Writers Association of America and the Cat Writers Association. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.

POTENTIALLY TOXIC TO DOGS

Amaryllis: Mild to moderately toxic

Holly: Highly toxic

Lilies: Mildly toxic

Mistletoe: Moderately toxic

Poinsettia: Mildly toxic

Yew: Highly toxic

Source: bil‑jac.com/the‑dog‑blog