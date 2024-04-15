Clark Howard: Why you should consider applying for Global Entry right now

The program’s primary function is to allow expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before enrollment.

And given that the CBP advertised an average processing time of four to six months for application approval, you may want to move with some urgency to avoid paying more for a membership in October.

The benefits for the program remain mostly unchanged in the face of the price increase. The advertised benefits still include: No processing lines, no paperwork, access to expedited entry benefits in other countries, available at major U.S. airports, reduced wait times, and TSA PreCheck eligibility.

As mentioned above, successful Global Entry applicants also receive eligibility for a TSA PreCheck membership for domestic travel.

One updated policy that is worth noting is that children under the age of 18 will soon be included with the cost of a parent or guardian’s membership. “Once the rule goes into effect, applicants under the age of 18 will be exempt from the application fee when a parent or legal guardian is already a member of, or concurrently applying for NEXUS, SENTRI, or Global Entry.”