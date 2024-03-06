Celebrate the Oscars at The Neon

Epic frontrunner “Oppenheimer” leads all nominees with 13 nods followed closely by kooky dramatic comedy “Poor Things” with 11. Blockbuster “Barbie” received eight nods but actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were notably snubbed.

The Neon particularly screened all 10 nominees for Best Picture. Neon manager Jonathan McNeal, hosting the Oscar party for the 23rd year, expects a tight race in multiple categories.

“I think it could be a tight race between many of our regulars due to the fact that so many of the categories seem like sure bets,” McNeal says.

He’s also pleased to screen two Oscar nominees for International Feature Film this weekend: “Io Capitano” (Italy) and “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany).

“‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ was one of my favorites of 2023,” McNeal said. “It’s such a simple set-up, but I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. Though the setting is an elementary school, the story is symbolic for so many contemporary discussions. It’s provocative and tense all while watching someone try to ‘do the right thing.’ I have not yet had the opportunity to see ‘Io Capitano’ but the trailer already has me hooked. Though I could watch a screener on my computer, I much prefer to wait and see it with everyone else this weekend on the big screen — the way it’s meant to be seen.”

In related programming, The Neon will screen Ava DuVernay’s incredibly thought-provoking drama “Origin” this weekend, which will feature a pre-taped Q&A afterward featuring DuVernay.

Based on Isabel Wilkerson’s dynamic 2020 book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” and led by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s outstanding, emotional portrayal of Wilkerson, “Origin” is a very powerful and relevant account of race as seen through the divisive use of social hierarchy not only in America but India and Nazi Germany. The film’s imagery, scope and tone concerning race and discrimination at home and abroad provides compelling moments from the murder of Trayvon Martin to the differing perspectives of how police are viewed in white and Black neighborhoods.

“Though we wanted to book ‘Origin’ upon its initial release, we didn’t have a screen available when the distributor wanted to open it wide in our market,” McNeal said. “The film underperformed at the multiplexes, and we’re hopeful that our thoughtful and engaged audiences will be interested to see this important film along with a special pre-recorded Q&A with writer and director Ava DuVernay. ‘Origin’ is both a history lesson and a powerful story, and I think it will resonate and provoke dialogue for years to come.”

Oscar ballots are currently available in The Neon lobby. Prizes will be awarded as well.

“In addition to seeing lots of great films recognized, I’m looking forward to giving away a lot of fun prizes — screenplays, soundtracks, movie swag and more,” McNeal said.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St. For more information, visit neonmovies.com.