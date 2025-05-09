Companies launch Mental Health Month campaigns, one goes ‘Off the Grid’ for entire month of May

The effort of L.L. Bean is in partnership with Mental Health America and is aimed at encouraging stronger mental wellbeing. The companies said in a news release the connection between nature and well-being helps improve mental health, according to 79 percent of research participants.

“In general, the study found, ‘connecting through nature provides an opportunity to connect in ways that can be done independently (e.g., through taking a walk and practicing mindfulness) or provides a structure that helps us learn how to meet and spend time with others (e.g., through running, hiking, or camping groups).’ These findings underscore L.L.Bean’s longstanding company Purpose to inspire and enable people to experience the restorative power of time outside,” the release states.

“Mental Health America deeply values our partnership with L.L.Bean and its unwavering commitment to raising awareness about the powerful connection between time spent outdoors and mental well-being,” said Schroeder Stribling, President and CEO of Mental Health America. “Together, we are encouraging individuals to experience the restorative benefits of nature and reminding them that seeking help when needed is a vital part of caring for their mental health.”

There are other companies with mental health month campaigns, too. Music platform Spotify has a campaign called “Take a Beat” that is promoting mindful pauses with curated playlists designed to uplift and calm.

Maybelline’s Mental Health Month campaign is called “Brave Together” and supports people with anxiety and depression by offering resources and fostering open conversations about stigmas.

McDonald’s has an initiative called “The Meal” in which the iconic McDonald’s smile image was removed from Happy Meals in the UK to raise awareness of children’s mental health.

Design platform Canva offers pre-designed Mental Health and Self Care posters. And Dove, which focuses on mental health initiatives year-round, has a downloadable “Confidence Kit” through its self-esteem resources for kids.