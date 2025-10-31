Cowboy Sally’s will close New Year’s Eve, owners to open new concept at Liberty Center

At the time, mall ownership couldn’t write a long-term lease because there were future development plans.

“They worked out a very good deal with us where it was a six month lease, but there was no set rent. It was just a percentage of sales,” Sarber said.

Development plans are moving forward and EPIC Brands was asked a few months ago if they wanted to move Cowboy Sally’s into the space of Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern because their lease was ending in October.

Sarber decided she didn’t want to move the restaurant, but had another concept in mind that she thought the community would love.

“Our last day right now is scheduled for New Year’s Eve,” Sarber said. “The only way that would change is if the opening of Whiskey Yard gets delayed.”

Whiskey Yard is expected to open on Feb. 8, 2026 — this is exactly eight years after Sarber and her husband, Wade, opened the original Agave & Rye in Covington, Ky.

The restaurant will offer global cuisine featuring dishes from around the world. It’s a culmination of Sarber and her husband’s 30-year career in the restaurant industry.

The owners are taking inspiration from some of the best chefs they’ve worked and the most memorable dishes they’ve ate.

Must-try dishes include:

Whiskey and sweet and spicy deviled eggs

Whipped ricotta, boursin and feta cheese served with local honey and pita bread

Espresso and whiskey braised short rib

Mediterranean salad that has balsamic angel-hair pasta in it

Whiskey Yard will offer a tableside flaming pasta wheel and flaming risotto wheel — something they tested during restaurant week at Son of a Butcher Steakhouse.

The restaurant’s chefs will offer daily specials such as scratch stuffed pasta. Most dishes will be halal.

Other offerings include a list of more than 200 whiskeys, live entertainment (such as a pianist and vocalist) during dinner hour and brunch at 9 a.m. on the weekends.

Whiskey Yard will seat 190 people in its 4,600-square-foot space.

When asked why EPIC Brands continues to invest at the Liberty Center, Sarber said, “The community is so wonderful.”

The mall ownership and management team are some of the best people they’ve worked with and two of their top performing restaurants (revenue wise) are located there.

EPIC Brands is planning to begin scaling in 2026. Sarber is expecting to open another Agave & Rye, Son of a Butcher Steakhouse and Tokyo Pie.

“Whiskey Yard will probably take a couple years to develop the concept before we can start scaling that one,” Sarber said.

Cowboy Sally’s is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit cowboysallys.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@cowboysallys) pages.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

